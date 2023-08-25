Police make 5th arrest in a drive-by shooting that killed a 5-year-old Albuquerque girl

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Police in Albuquerque, New Mexico, have arrested a fifth person in the case of a drive-by shooting that killed a 5-year-old girl. Authorities on Friday said a 19-year-old woman admitted to being in one of two cars involved but denied firing any weapon. Her 17-year-old boyfriend was arrested Thursday, joining three other teens in custody. All five face suspicion of murder and other charges. Police say Galilea Samaniego was sleeping in a trailer when the suspects drove up in stolen vehicles and shots were fired, striking her in the head. Police say their target was a teenage boy in the trailer who had been feuding with them for years.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Police on Friday announced the arrest of a young woman in the case of a drive-by shooting that killed a sleeping 5-year-old girl.

Albuquerque police say the 19-year-old admitted during questioning that she was in one of two suspect cars, but denied firing any weapon.

She is the fifth arrest made in the case. The woman's 17-year-old boyfriend was also arrested Thursday without incident. His 15-year-old brother and two other teenagers, ages 15 and 16, were already in custody.

All five are being held on suspicion of murder and other charges. The Associated Press is not naming them because they are juveniles.

Galilea Samaniego was sleeping with her two sisters in a mobile home when police said the teens entered their community in two stolen vehicles just before 6 a.m. on Aug. 13.

Another teenage boy living in the trailer home was their target, investigators said — he had a feud since middle school with one of the suspects and the dispute had escalated.

Police said several gunshots were fired from at least one of the vehicles toward the trailer. The girl was struck in the head and later died at a hospital.

Cecily Barker, a deputy chief for the police department's investigative bureau, said police were able to "tie cases to several incidents that involve the same juveniles."