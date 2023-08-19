© 2023 KANW
New Mexico News

KANW New Mexico Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published August 19, 2023 at 11:58 AM MDT

Friday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=

Alamogordo 36, Silver 29

Albuquerque High 34, Organ Mountain 17

Artesia 55, Carlsbad 7

Aztec 50, Miyamura 0

Bloomfield 41, St. Pius X 20

Capital 33, Grants 17

Cobre 31, Chaparral 7

Deming 56, Del Norte 6

Dexter 54, Cloudcroft 0

Elida 50, Carrizozo 0

Farmington 30, Piedra Vista 0

Goddard 49, Santa Teresa 0

Hagerman 36, Capitan 0

Hatch Valley 50, Laguna-Acoma 0

Hobbs 41, Clovis 13

La Cueva 35, Rio Rancho 14

Melrose 52, Legacy 0

Menaul 54, Navajo Pine 0

Moriarty 50, Gallup 0

Pojoaque 34, Navajo Prep 0

Roswell 45, Lovington 18

Thoreau 52, Zuni 0

Tucumcari 32, Mescalero Apache 6

Tularosa 54, Hot Springs 0

Valencia 48, Kirtland Central 20

Volcano Vista 24, Las Cruces 7

West Las Vegas 28, Escalante 0

West Mesa 42, Santa Fe 6

Wingate 50, Many Farms, Ariz. 0

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

