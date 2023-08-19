Friday's Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Alamogordo 36, Silver 29
Albuquerque High 34, Organ Mountain 17
Artesia 55, Carlsbad 7
Aztec 50, Miyamura 0
Bloomfield 41, St. Pius X 20
Capital 33, Grants 17
Cobre 31, Chaparral 7
Deming 56, Del Norte 6
Dexter 54, Cloudcroft 0
Elida 50, Carrizozo 0
Farmington 30, Piedra Vista 0
Goddard 49, Santa Teresa 0
Hagerman 36, Capitan 0
Hatch Valley 50, Laguna-Acoma 0
Hobbs 41, Clovis 13
La Cueva 35, Rio Rancho 14
Melrose 52, Legacy 0
Menaul 54, Navajo Pine 0
Moriarty 50, Gallup 0
Pojoaque 34, Navajo Prep 0
Roswell 45, Lovington 18
Thoreau 52, Zuni 0
Tucumcari 32, Mescalero Apache 6
Tularosa 54, Hot Springs 0
Valencia 48, Kirtland Central 20
Volcano Vista 24, Las Cruces 7
West Las Vegas 28, Escalante 0
West Mesa 42, Santa Fe 6
Wingate 50, Many Farms, Ariz. 0
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/