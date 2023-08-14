Today in Entertainment History: Jackson bought Beatles songs

On Aug. 14, 1958, Elvis Presley's mother, Gladys, died of a heart attack at the age of 46.

In 1970, singer Stephen Stills was arrested on cocaine possession charges at a motel in La Jolla, California. He was released on $2,500 bail.

In 1971, Rod Stewart released the single "Maggie May."

In 1974, "(You're) Having My Baby" by Paul Anka was awarded a gold record.

In 1985, Michael Jackson outbid Paul McCartney for the ATV music publishing catalog, which included many Beatles songs. Jackson paid $47.5 million.

In 1989, Bon Jovi's "New Jersey" was the first American album to be released legally in what was then the Soviet Union.

In 2003, 19 musicals and three stage plays on Broadway were shut down when New York and much of the Northeast experienced a massive power failure.

Today's Birthdays: Singer Dash Crofts of Seals and Crofts is 85. Country singer Connie Smith is 82. Actor-musician Steve Martin is 78. Actor Antonio Fargas ("Starsky and Hutch") is 77. Bassist Larry Graham of Sly and the Family Stone is 77. Actor Susan St. James is 77. Romance novelist Danielle Steel is 76. Keyboardist Terry Adams of NRBQ is 75. Cartoonist Gary Larson ("The Far Side") is 73. Actor Carl Lumbly ("Alias") is 72. Actor Jackee Harry ("Sister, Sister," "227") is 67. Actor Marcia Gay Harden is 64. Singer Sarah Brightman is 63. Actor Susan Olsen ("The Brady Bunch") is 62. Actor Halle (HAL'-ee) Berry is 57. Actor Ben Bass ("Rookie Blue") is 55. Actor Catherine Bell ("JAG") is 55. Keyboardist Cody McCarver of Confederate Railroad is 55. Guitarist Kevin Cadogan (Third Eye Blind) is 54. Actor Lalanya Masters ("Barbershop") is 51. Actor Christopher Gorham ("Ugly Betty") is 49. Actor Mila Kunis (MEE'-luh KOO'-nihs) is 40. Actor Lamorne Morris ("New Girl") is 40. TV personality Spencer Pratt ("The Hills") is 40. Actor Marsai (MAR'-say) Martin ("black-ish") is 19.