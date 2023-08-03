Today in Entertainment History: Yes played first concert

On August 3, 1963, The Beatles appeared at the Cavern Club in Liverpool for the last time.

In 1966, comic Lenny Bruce died of a drug overdose. He was 40.

In 1968, the band Yes played their first show, at a café in London.

In 1969, Carl Wilson of the Beach Boys was indicted for failure to report for civilian duty at a hospital in lieu of military service.

In 1971, Paul McCartney announced the formation of Wings, which featured his wife Linda on keyboards. Other members included former Moody Blues guitarist Denny Laine.

In 1974, guitarist Jeff Baxter and drummer Jim Hodder left Steely Dan. Baxter joined the Doobie Brothers and Hodder produced and did session work.

In 1979, The Knack topped both the album and the singles charts, with their album "Get the Knack" and the single "My Sharona."

In 1987, Def Leppard released its "Hysteria" album.

In 2002, Bob Dylan played the Newport Folk Festival in Rhode Island for the first time in 37 years. In 1965, the crowd was outraged when he played electric guitar at the festival.

Today's Birthdays: Actor Martin Sheen is 83. Singer Beverly Lee of The Shirelles is 82. Lifestyle guru Martha Stewart is 82. Movie director John Landis is 73. Actor JoMarie Payton ("Family Matters") is 73. Actor Jay North ("Dennis the Menace") is 72. Actor Philip Casnoff ("Strong Medicine") is 69. Actor John C. McGinley ("Scrubs") is 64. Bassist Lee Rocker (Stray Cats) is 62. Actor Lisa Ann Walter ("Bruce Almighty") is 62. Singer-guitarist James Hetfield of Metallica is 60. Singer Ed Roland of Collective Soul is 60. Actor Isaiah Washington ("Grey's Anatomy," "Soul Food") is 60. Keyboardist Dean Sams of Lonestar is 57. Guitarist Stephen (STEF'-an) Carpenter of Deftones is 53. Musician Spinderella of Salt-N-Pepa is 52. Actor Brigid Brannagh ("Army Wives") is 51. Actor Michael Ealy ("Think Like A Man," "Barbershop") is 50. Violinist Jimmy De Martini of Zac Brown Band is 47. Actor Evangeline Lilly ("Lost") is 44. Actor Mamie Gummer ("The Good Wife") is 40. Singer Holly Arnstein of Dream is 38. Actor Georgina Haig ("Once Upon A Time") is 38. Bassist Brent Kutzle of OneRepublic is 38. Rapper D.R.A.M. is 35.