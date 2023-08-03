Tax Holiday

Back to School Tax Free Holiday

Coming soon to a retail store near you is the annual New Mexico Gross Receipts Tax Holiday. If you have school-age children, it’s nothing short of a bonanza. For that weekend the state suspends collection of gross receipts tax on sales of qualifying items so you can buy the items tax free. Because many merchants also absorb the tax on a number of non-qualifying items, you are the beneficiary all around.

The tax holiday begins at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, August 4, 2023 and concludes on Sunday, August 6, 2023 at midnight.