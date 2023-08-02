Today in Entertainment History: Keys and Swizz Beatz married

On August 2, 1958, Johnny Cash's contract with Sun Records expired. He switched labels to Columbia and stayed with them for 28 years.

In 1961, The Beatles began an engagement as the regular headliners at the Cavern Club in Liverpool. The band performed more than 300 times in the course of two years.

In 1969, Bob Dylan showed up unexpectedly to his ten-year high school reunion in Hibbing, Minnesota. He and his wife left early after a drunk tried to pick a fight with him.

In 1972, original Association member Brian Cole died in Los Angeles of a heroin overdose. He was 29.

In 1974, a funeral was held in Hollywood for Mama Cass Elliot of The Mamas and The Papas. Her body was cremated and her ashes were buried in Maryland.

In 1982, singer Jose Feliciano married Susan Omillian in California.

In 1987, Billy Joel played a concert in Leningrad. Audience members carried Joel out on their shoulders at the end, and about 200 chairs were destroyed by concert-goers who jumped up and down on them.

In 1991, Rick James and his girlfriend, Tanya Hijazi, were arrested in Los Angeles and charged with sexually assaulting and torturing a woman. James was convicted and served two years in prison.

In 1998, puppeteer Shari Lewis died of uterine cancer in Los Angeles. She was 65. Her best-known puppets were Lamb Chop and Charlie Horse.

In 2010, singer Alicia Keys married music producer Swizz Beatz at a private home on the Mediterranean Sea.

Today's Birthdays: Keyboardist Garth Hudson of The Band is 86. Singer Kathy Lennon of The Lennon Sisters is 80. Actor Joanna Cassidy is 78. Actor Kathryn Harrold is 73. Actor Butch Patrick ("The Munsters") is 70. Music producer and Garbage drummer Butch Vig is 68. Singer Mojo Nixon is 66. Actor Victoria Jackson ("Saturday Night Live") is 64. Actor Apollonia is 64. Actor Cynthia Stevenson ("Men In Trees," "Hope and Gloria") is 61. Actor Mary-Louise Parker is 59. Director-actor Kevin Smith ("Clerks," "Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back") is 53. Actor Sam Worthington ("Terminator Salvation") is 47. Actor Edward Furlong is 46. "Today" meteorologist Dylan Dreyer is 42. Actor Marci Miller ("Days of Our Lives") is 38. Singer Charli XCX is 31. Actor Hallie Eisenberg is 31.