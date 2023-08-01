Defendant pleads not guilty in shotgun death of police officer in New Mexico

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (AP) — A man accused of shooting an Alamogordo, New Mexico, police officer in the face with a sawed-off shotgun during a foot chase has pleaded not guilty to charges of first degree murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, resisting an officer and other charges. Dominic De La O appeared at a courthouse in Alamogordo, New Mexico, on Monday to respond to the charges. State District Court Judge John P. Sugg denied pretrial release based on concerns for public safety and recommendations by prosecutors. Officer Anthony Ferguson died in the aftermath of a traffic stop of a vehicle driving without lights on July 15.

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (AP) — A man accused of shooting an Alamogordo, New Mexico, police officer in the face with a sawed-off shotgun during a foot chase pleaded not guilty to charges of first degree murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, resisting an officer and more at a court hearing Monday.

Dominic De La O appeared at a courthouse in Alamogordo to enter the plea through his attorney. Del la O will remain incarcerated pending trial after state District Court Judge John P. Sugg denied release based on concerns for public safety and a recommendation by prosecutors.

Officer Anthony Ferguson, an 11-year veteran of the Alamogordo Police Department, was severely wounded on July 15 in the aftermath of a traffic stop of a vehicle driving without lights, with police giving chase after the driver fled on foot. Ferguson died the next day.

An account of the deadly confrontation by State Police says that De La O fired at Ferguson while fleeing. De la O was shot in the leg by police as he continued to flee to a local home, where he was arrested.