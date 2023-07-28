A car crashed into the National Hispanic Cultural Center in Albuquerque, causing a small fire

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Police say a car crashed into the National Hispanic Cultural Center in southwest Albuquerque, causing a small fire and the evacuation of the building. An Albuquerque Police Department spokesperson said one person in the vehicle is in critical condition and was taken to a hospital as a result of the crash on Friday. Police say a male and female were arguing in the car prior to the crash. Officials say a car went completely inside the building after going through the front doors. The center's director says the only person present was in an adjacent building. It is unclear how much damage the crash caused the building.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A car crashed into the National Hispanic Cultural Center on Friday, causing a small fire in the building that sits along a busy street in southwest Albuquerque near the Rio Grande.

The crash also triggered an evacuation, but the center's director said that the only person present was in an adjacent building, according to the Albuquerque Police Department.

The male driver of the car is in critical condition and was taken to a hospital, according to APD spokesperson Gilbert Gallegos Jr. The male and a female were involved in a "confrontation" prior to the crash, with the female passenger telling the male driver to slow down. The female passenger was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries, according to police.

The car went completely inside the building after going through the front doors, according to police.

It is unclear how much damage the crash caused the building. APD detectives are investigating whether the crash was intentional. No arrests have been made, according to police.