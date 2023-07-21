Today in Entertainment History: GNR released debut album

On July 21, 1971, Carole King received a gold album for "Tapestry."

In 1975, Willie Nelson made his debut on the album charts with "Red Headed Stranger." It contained the hit "Blue Eyes Crying in the Rain."

In 1987, Guns N' Roses released their debut album, "Appetite for Destruction."

In 1990, Roger Waters, Cyndi Lauper, Sinead (shuh-NAYD') O'Connor, Phil Collins, Bryan Adams and others gave a benefit concert of songs from Pink Floyd's album "The Wall" in East Berlin, Germany. At the end of the concert, a mock wall made of plastic foam fell. Proceeds from ticket sales went to an international fund for disaster relief.

Also in 1990, the BBC's Radio One apologized to listeners after Madonna repeatedly cursed during a live concert broadcast.

In 1992, the mayor of Los Angeles declared "Arsenio Hall Day" in honor of the talk show host.

In 1996, guitarist Kim Thayil of Soundgarden was arrested for allegedly hitting a fan who was trying to take his picture in a hotel in Rockingham, North Carolina.

In 1998, actor Robert Young died at his home in California. He was 91. He's probably best known for playing the dad on "Father Knows Best."

Today's Birthdays: Movie director Norman Jewison ("Moonstruck," "Fiddler on the Roof") is 97. Actor Leigh Lawson ("Tess") is 80. Singer Yusuf Islam (Cat Stevens) is 75. Cartoonist Garry Trudeau ("Doonesbury") is 75. Actor Jamey Sheridan ("Homeland") is 72. Singer-guitarist Eric Bazilian of The Hooters is 70. Comedian Jon Lovitz is 66. Actor Lance Guest ("Lou Grant") is 63. Actor Matt Mulhern ("Major Dad") is 63. Singer Emerson Hart of Tonic is 54. Singer Fitz of Fitz and the Tantrums is 53. Actor Alysia Reiner ("Orange is the New Black") is 53. Country singer Paul Brandt is 51. Keyboardist Korey Cooper of Skillet is 51. Actor Ali Landry is 50. Comedian Steve Byrne ("Sullivan and Son") is 49. Percussionist Tato Melgar of Lukas Nelson and Promise of the Real is 46. Actor Justin Bartha ("The Hangover") is 45. Actor Sprague (sprag) Grayden ("Jericho," "24") is 45. Actor Josh Hartnett is 45. Contemporary Christian singer Brandon Heath is 45. Reggae singer Damian Marley is 45. Singer Brad Mates of Emerson Drive is 45. "American Idol" runner-up Blake Lewis is 42. Singer Romeo Santos is 42. Keyboardist Johan Carlsson of Carolina Liar is 39. Actor Vanessa Lengies (LEHN'-jeez) ("Stick It," "American Dreams") is 38. Actor Betty Gilpin ("GLOW," "Nurse Jackie") is 37.