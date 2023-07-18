Small Plane crashes in home near Santa Fe, killing pilot

New Mexico State Police are investigating a fatal small plane crash. This morning’s plane crash happen shortly after 9 a.m. due to engine failure after taking off from the Santa Fe Regional Airport.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, (FCC) the twin-engine Cessna 310 crashed in a home around 9:05 a.m. The home was unoccupied and destroyed due to the fire.

New Mexico State Police say the pilot was the only person on board and died in the crash.

The plane was headed to Santa Monica California from Santa Fe.

The investigation by the New Mexico State Police, the FAA and National Transportation Safety Board is ongoing. A preliminary report from the FAA is expected by Wednesday.