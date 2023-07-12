Today in History: Walter Mondale chooses Geraldine Ferraro as presidential running mate

Today in History

Today is Wednesday, July 12, the 193rd day of 2023. There are 172 days left in the year.

Today's Highlight in History:

On July 12, 1909, the House of Representatives joined the Senate in passing the 16th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, allowing for a federal income tax, and submitted it to the states. (It was declared ratified in February 1913.)

On this date:

In 1543, England's King Henry VIII married his sixth and last wife, Catherine Parr.

In 1812, United States forces led by Gen. William Hull entered Canada during the War of 1812 against Britain. (However, Hull retreated shortly thereafter to Detroit.)

In 1862, during the Civil War, President Abraham Lincoln signed a bill authorizing the Army Medal of Honor.

In 1908, comedian Milton Berle was born Mendel Berlinger in New York City.

In 1965, the Beach Boys single "California Girls" was released by Capitol Records.

In 1967, rioting erupted in Newark, New Jersey, over the police beating of a Black taxi driver; 26 people were killed in the five days of violence that followed.

In 1974, President Richard Nixon signed a measure creating the Congressional Budget Office. Former White House aide John Ehrlichman and three others were convicted of conspiring to violate the civil rights of Daniel Ellsberg's former psychiatrist.

In 1984, Democratic presidential candidate Walter F. Mondale announced his choice of U.S. Rep. Geraldine A. Ferraro of New York to be his running-mate; Ferraro was the first woman to run for vice president on a major-party ticket.

In 1991, Japanese professor Hitoshi Igarashi, who had translated Salman Rushdie's "The Satanic Verses," was found stabbed to death, nine days after the novel's Italian translator was attacked in Milan.

In 1994, President Bill Clinton, visiting Germany, went to the eastern sector of Berlin, the first U.S. president to do so since Harry Truman.

In 2003, the USS Ronald Reagan, the first carrier named for a living president, was commissioned in Norfolk, Virginia.

In 2016, with hugs and handshakes, Bernie Sanders endorsed Hillary Clinton for president during an appearance in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

Ten years ago: Homeland Security Secretary Janet Napolitano announced her resignation. A train carrying hundreds of passengers derailed and crashed outside Paris; at least six people were killed and dozens injured. NSA leaker Edward Snowden emerged from weeks of hiding in a Moscow airport, meeting with Russian officials and rights activists. The Texas Senate passed sweeping new abortion restrictions, sending them to Gov. Rick Perry to sign into law after weeks of protests and rallies that drew thousands of people to the Capitol.

Five years ago: After an emergency gathering of NATO leaders held to address his criticisms, President Donald Trump said the U.S. commitment to the alliance "remains very strong," despite reports that he had threatened to pull out in a dispute over defense spending. Trump then flew to Great Britain for his first visit as president. Syria's government raised its flag over the southern city of Daraa, the cradle of the 2011 uprising against President Bashar Assad, after rebels in the city surrendered. "Game of Thrones" led the way with 22 Emmy nominations; Netflix programs captured 112 nominations, taking away HBO's front-runner title.

One year ago: As a Russian offensive intensified in eastern Ukraine, authorities urged residents to evacuate for other, safer cities and towns in the west of the country, though many refused to leave, including pensioners worried they wouldn't have enough money to survive in a new location. Twitter sued Elon Musk to force him to complete the $44 billion acquisition of the social media company after Musk said he was backing off his agreement to buy the company. (He would eventually become Twitter's owner in October of 2022.) Ann Shulgin, a pioneer of psychedelics in therapy, died at age 91.

Today's Birthdays: Actor Denise Nicholas is 79. Singer-songwriter Butch Hancock is 78. Fitness guru Richard Simmons is 75. Singer Walter Egan is 75. Writer-producer Brian Grazer is 72. Actor Cheryl Ladd is 72. Gospel singer Ricky McKinnie is 71. Country singer Julie Miller is 67. Gospel singer Sandi Patty is 67. Actor Mel Harris is 67. Actor Buddy Foster is 66. Rock guitarist Dan Murphy (Soul Asylum) is 61. Actor Judi Evans is 59. Rock singer Robin Wilson (Gin Blossoms) is 58. Actor Lisa Nicole Carson is 54. Olympic gold medal figure skater Kristi Yamaguchi is 52. Country singer Shannon Lawson is 50. CBS newsman Jeff Glor is 48. Actor Anna Friel is 47. R&B singer Tracie Spencer is 47. Actor Alison Wright is 47. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., is 47. Actor Steve Howey is 46. Actor Topher Grace is 45. Actor Michelle Rodriguez is 45. Actor Kristen Connolly is 43. Country singer-musician Kimberly Perry (The Band Perry) is 40. Actor Matt Cook (TV: "Man With a Plan") is 39. Actor Natalie Martinez is 39. Actor Bernard David Jones is 38. Actor Ta'Rhonda Jones is 35. Golfer Inbee Park is 35. Actor Melissa O'Neil is 35. Actor Rachel Brosnahan is 33. Actor Erik Per Sullivan is 32. Olympic gold medal gymnast Jordyn Wieber is 28. Nobel Peace laureate Malala Yousafzai is 26.