New Mexico jury awards $485 million in damages in case of girl sexually assaulted in foster care

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A jury has awarded $485 million in damages in a civil case brought on behalf of an 8-year-old girl who was repeatedly sexually assaulted in a New Mexico foster care program.

The Albuquerque Journal reported Tuesday that the verdict came after nearly two weeks of testimony that focused in part on allegations of corporate negligence against the defendants in a Rio Arriba County courtroom.

The foster care program allegedly placed the girl in the home of a foster parent knowing he had been accused of sexual assault, the newspaper said.

Clarence Garcia, 66, pleaded guilty in January to seven counts of criminal sexual contact with a minor and was sentenced to up to 20 years of probation.

According to the Journal, Garcia was accused of sexually abusing six children under his care over six years.

In April, probation officers found that Garcia allegedly violated his probation after they searched his property and found bags of children's stuffed animals, a yoga book "with young children in suggestive poses" and accessories for firearms, according to court records reported by the newspaper.

He faces an Aug. 3 sentencing hearing that could send him to prison for up to 42 years. the newspaper said.

The jury awarded $80 million in compensatory damages and $250 million in punitive damages against the operator of a now-defunct licensed residential treatment facility in New Mexico.

Two other foster care programs will pay $75 million apiece with $5 million in punitive damages connected to Garcia's conduct.