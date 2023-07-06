Today in Entertainment History: Queen released first single

On July 6, 1955, "Baby Let's Play House" became Elvis Presley's first national chart single, reaching number ten on Billboard's country chart.

In 1964, The Beatles' first film, "A Hard Day's Night," had its royal premiere at London's Pavilion Theatre. The movie opened in the U.S. the next month.

In 1965, Marty Balin and Paul Kantner formed a folk-rock group that eventually became Jefferson Airplane.

In 1971, jazz musician Louis Armstrong died in New York. He was 69.

In 1973, Queen released its first single, "Keep Yourself Alive."

In 1979, songwriter and producer Van McCoy died of a heart attack in Englewood, New Jersey. He was 35. He was probably best known for his instrumental hit "The Hustle."

In 1994, Vanessa Williams opened on Broadway in "Kiss of the Spider Woman."

In 1998, singing cowboy Roy Rogers died at his home in Los Angeles. He was 86.

Today's Birthdays: Singer Gene Chandler is 83. Country singer Jeannie Seely is 83. Actor Burt Ward ("Batman") is 78. Actor Fred Dryer is 77. Actor Sylvester Stallone is 77. Actor Shelley Hack (TV's "Charlie's Angels") is 76. Actor Allyce (ah-LEES') Beasley ("Moonlighting") is 72. Actor Geoffrey Rush is 72. Actor Grant Goodeve ("Eight is Enough") is 71. Jazz trumpeter Rick Braun is 68. Actor Casey Sander ("Grace Under Fire") is 68. Actor Jennifer Saunders ("Absolutely Fabulous") is 65. Drummer John Keeble of Spandau Ballet is 64. Actor Pip Torrens ("The Crown") is 63. Actor Brian Posehn ("Just Shoot Me") is 57. Actor Robb Derringer ("Days of Our Lives") is 56. "CBS This Morning" co-host John Dickerson is 55. Rapper Inspectah Deck of Wu-Tang Clan is 53. NBC Sports correspondent and former "Good Morning America" host Josh Elliott is 52. Rapper 50 Cent is 48. Actors Tia and Tamera (tuh-MAYR'-uh) Mowry (MOR'-ee) ("Sister, Sister") are 45. Comedian Kevin Hart is 44. Actor Eva (EV'-uh) Green ("Penny Dreadful") is 43. Drummer Chris Wood of Bastille is 38. Actor Jeremy Suarez ("Bernie Mac") is 33.