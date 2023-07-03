Area Fourth of July Fireworks celebrations

- Albuquerque - 4th celebration at Balloon Fiesta Park. Gates open at 3, concert at 4, fireworks at 9:15.

- Santa Fe - Starting at 4 p.m. at the Santa Fe Place Mall.

Live bands, food trucks, beer garden, kids events, fireworks at dusk.

- Rio Rancho - At City Center in Rio Rancho. Parade, music, food trucks, beer garden, fireworks at 9:15 p.m.

Los Alamos - At Overlook Park in White Rock. Starts at 4 p.m. with live music, fireworks at 9 p.m.

Los Lunas - Los Lunas Sports Complex. Music, food, car show, kids entertainment, fireworks at sundown.

Report illegal fireworks in your neighborhood on the ABQ311 app, or by calling 311. Call 911 for emergencies, or the non-emergency number at 505 242-COPS.