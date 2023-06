Today in Entertainment History: Monroe married Miller

On June 29, 1955, "Rock Around the Clock" by Bill Haley and the Comets hit number one on the singles chart.

In 1956, actor Marilyn Monroe married playwright Arthur Miller in Kentucky.

In 1963, Del Shannon hit the charts with "From Me To You," the first Beatles cover tune on the American charts.

In 1967, 1967, actor Jayne Mansfield was killed in car crash in New Orleans at the age of 34. Her three children, including future actor Mariska Hargitay, were in the back seat and had minor injuries.

In 1969, Motown singer Shorty Long drowned in a boating accident. He had scored a hit with the novelty song "Here Comes The Judge."

Also in 1969, Jimi Hendrix performed for the last time with the Experience in Denver.

In 1973, vocalist Ian Gillan and bassist Roger Glover played their last concert with Deep Purple, at a show in Japan. Both cited exhaustion for their departure from the band. They have since reunited with Deep Purple.

In 1979, former Little Feat member Lowell George was found dead at an Arlington, Virginia, motel. He died of a heart attack brought on by drug use.

In 1984, Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band launched the Born in the USA tour in St. Paul, Minnesota.

In 1985, Mick Jagger and David Bowie recorded a version of "Dancing In The Street" in London.

In 1994, Barbra Streisand set a record for the largest-grossing concert stand. A series of her shows at Madison Square Garden in New York brought in $16 million.

In 1995, actor Lana Turner died of cancer at her home in Los Angeles. She was 75.

In 2003, actor Katharine Hepburn died of natural causes in Old Saybrook, Connecticut. She was 96.

In 2008, saxophonist LeRoi Moore of the Dave Matthews Band was seriously injured in an ATV accident at his farm outside Charlottesville, Virginia. He died of complications from those injuries eight weeks later.

In 2022, singer R. Kelly was sentenced to 30 years in prison on racketeering and sex trafficking charges in New York.

Today's Birthdays: Actor Gary Busey is 79. Comedian Richard Lewis is 76. Actor-turned-Congressman-turned-radio host Fred Grandy is 75. Drummer Ian Paice of Deep Purple is 75. Singer Don Dokken of Dokken is 70. Singer Colin Hay of Men At Work is 70. Actor Maria Conchita Alonso is 68. Actor Sharon Lawrence ("Fired Up," "NYPD Blue") is 62. Actor Amanda Donohoe is 61. Actor Judith Hoag ("Nashville") is 60. Singer Stedman Pearson of Five Star is 59. Actor Kathleen Wilhoite ("Gilmore Girls," "ER") is 59. Actor Melora Hardin ("The Office") is 56. Broadway actor Brian D'Arcy James ("Hamilton") is 55. Actor Christina Chang ("The Good Doctor") is 52. DJ and rapper DJ Shadow is 51. Actor Lance Barber ("Young Sheldon") is 50. Musician Sam Farrar of Maroon 5 is 45. Actor Luke Kirby ("The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel") is 45. Guitarist Todd Sansom of Marshall Dyllon is 45. Singer and TV personality Nicole Scherzinger (Pussycat Dolls, "The Masked Singer") is 45. Comedian Colin Jost (JOHST) ("Saturday Night Live") is 41. Actor Lily Rabe ("American Horror Story") is 41. Singer Aundrea Fimbres (awn-DRAY'-ah FIHM'-brehs) of Danity Kane is 40. Actor Camila Mendes ("Riverdale") is 29.