Today in History: June 25, Anne Frank's diary published

Today in History

Today is Sunday, June 25, the 176th day of 2023. There are 189 days left in the year.

Today's Highlight in History:

On June 25, 1876, Lt. Col. George A. Custer and his 7th Cavalry were wiped out by Sioux and Cheyenne Indians in the Battle of the Little Bighorn in Montana.

On this date:

In 1938, the Fair Labor Standards Act of 1938 was enacted.

In 1942, Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower was designated Commanding General of the European Theater of Operations during World War II. Some 1,000 British Royal Air Force bombers raided Bremen, Germany.

In 1947, "The Diary of a Young Girl," the personal journal of Anne Frank, a German-born Jewish girl hiding with her family from the Nazis in Amsterdam during World War II, was first published.

In 1950, war broke out in Korea as forces from the communist North invaded the South.

In 1962, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that recitation of a state-sponsored prayer in New York State public schools was unconstitutional.

In 1973, former White House Counsel John W. Dean began testifying before the Senate Watergate Committee, implicating top administration officials, including President Richard Nixon as well as himself, in the Watergate scandal and cover-up.

In 1990, the U.S. Supreme Court, in its first "right-to-die" decision, ruled that family members could be barred from ending the lives of persistently comatose relatives who had not made their wishes known conclusively.

In 1993, Kim Campbell was sworn in as Canada's 19th prime minister, the first woman to hold the post.

In 1996, a truck bomb killed 19 Americans and injured hundreds at a U.S. military housing complex in Saudi Arabia.

In 2009, death claimed Michael Jackson, the "King of Pop," in Los Angeles at age 50 and actor Farrah Fawcett in Santa Monica, California, at age 62.

In 2015, the U.S. Supreme Court upheld nationwide tax subsidies under President Barack Obama's health care overhaul in a 6-3 ruling that preserved health insurance for millions of Americans.

In 2016, Pope Francis visited Armenia, where he recognized the Ottoman-era slaughter of Armenians as a genocide, prompting a harsh rebuttal from Turkey.

Ten years ago: President Barack Obama declared the debate over climate change and its causes obsolete as he announced at Georgetown University a wide-ranging plan to tackle pollution and prepare communities for global warming. Russian President Vladimir Putin confirmed the whereabouts of National Security Agency leaker Edward Snowden at a Moscow airport, but promptly rejected a U.S. plea to turn him over. Democratic Texas State Senator Wendy Davis began a one-woman filibuster to block a GOP-led effort to impose stringent new abortion restrictions across the nation's second-most populous state. (Republicans voted to end the filibuster minutes before midnight, sparking a chaotic scene with demonstrators who succeeded in forcing lawmakers to miss the deadline for passing the bill.)

Five years ago: Facing rising costs from new tariffs, Harley-Davidson announced that it would begin shifting the production of motorcycles sold in Europe from the U.S. to factories overseas; President Donald Trump accused the company of waving a "White Flag" in the tariff dispute between the U.S. and the European Union. Britain's Prince William arrived in Israel for the first-ever official visit there by a member of the British royal family, ending the monarchy's mostly hands-off approach to one of the world's most sensitive regions.

One year ago: Americans took part in protests, prayer vigils and reflection, a day after the Supreme Court overturned a woman's constitutional right to an abortion, as states began implementing their own bans and abortion supporters and foes mapped out their next moves. President Joe Biden signed the most sweeping gun violence bill in decades, an unlikely bipartisan compromise brought on by a recent series of mass shootings, including the massacre of 19 students and two teachers at a Texas elementary school. Houston Astros pitchers Cristian Javier, Héctor Neris and Ryan Pressly combined on the first no-hitter against the New York Yankees in 19 years in a 3-0 victory.

Today's Birthdays: Actor June Lockhart is 98. Civil rights activist James Meredith is 90. R&B singer Eddie Floyd is 86. Actor Barbara Montgomery is 84. Actor Mary Beth Peil (peel) is 83. Singer Carly Simon is 78. Actor-comedian Jimmie Walker is 76. Actor-director Michael Lembeck is 75. Rock singer Tim Finn is 71. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor is 69. Rock musician David Paich (Toto) is 69. Actor Michael Sabatino is 68. Actor-writer-director Ricky Gervais (jer-VAYZ') is 62. Actor John Benjamin Hickey is 60. Actor Erica Gimpel is 59. Basketball Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo (dih-KEHM'-bay moo-TAHM'-boh) is 57. Rapper-producer Richie Rich is 56. Actor Angela Kinsey is 52. Rock musician Mike Kroeger (KROO'-gur) (Nickelback) is 51. Rock musician Mario Calire is 49. Actor Linda Cardellini is 48. Actor Busy Philipps is 44. Jazz musician Joey Alexander is 20.