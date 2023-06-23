Today in Entertainment History: Tiffany began mall tour

In 1975, Alice Cooper broke six ribs after falling off the stage during a concert in Vancouver.

In 1987, singer Tiffany began her tour of performances at shopping malls in Paramus (pah-RAM'-us), New Jersey.

In 1989, Members of New Kids On The Block were nearly thrown out of a hotel in Anaheim, California. They were caught throwing balloons filled with Kool-Aid at guests.

In 1994, Barry Manilow's first musical, "Copacabana" -- based on his 1976 hit song -- opened in London.

In 1996, actor Robert Downey Junior was arrested on drug charges after authorities found crack cocaine, heroin and an unloaded .357 Magnum revolver in his truck during a traffic stop in Malibu, California.

In 2016, bluegrass pioneer Ralph Stanley died of skin cancer at his home in Sandy Ridge, Virginia, at the age of 89.

Today's birthdays: Singer Diana Trask is 83. Actor Ted Shackelford ("Knots Landing") is 77. Actor Bryan Brown ("The Thorn Birds") is 76. Former "American Idol" judge Randy Jackson is 67. Actor Frances McDormand is 66. Drummer Steve Shelley of Sonic Youth is 61. Director Josh Whedon ("The Avengers," "Marvels' Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.") is 59. Singer Chico DeBarge is 53. Actor Selma Blair is 51. Actor Joel Edgerton ("Loving") is 49. Singer KT Tunstall is 48. Singer Virgo Williams of Ghostown DJs is 48. Actor Emmanuelle Vaugier (voh-ZHAY') ("Two and a Half Men") is 47. Singer-songwriter Jason Mraz is 46. Actor Melissa Rauch ("The Big Bang Theory") is 43. Singer Duffy is 39.