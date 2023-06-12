© 2023 KANW
New Mexico News

Ex-GOP candidate to remain jailed in connection with drive-bys at lawmakers' homes

KANW New Mexico Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published June 12, 2023 at 3:32 PM MDT
FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office shows Solomon Peña, who lost a 2022 bid for the New Mexico statehouse as a Republican and is accused of later orchestrating shootings at the homes of four Democrats officials, including two who had certified the November election results. On Friday, June 9, 2023, a federal magistrate judge ruled that Peña will remain jailed on federal charges that include election interference related to the series of shootings in Albuquerque. (Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office via AP, File)
AP
/
Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office
FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office shows Solomon Peña, who lost a 2022 bid for the New Mexico statehouse as a Republican and is accused of later orchestrating shootings at the homes of four Democrats officials, including two who had certified the November election results. On Friday, June 9, 2023, a federal magistrate judge ruled that Peña will remain jailed on federal charges that include election interference related to the series of shootings in Albuquerque. (Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office via AP, File)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A judge ruled that a failed political candidate will remain jailed on federal charges that include election interference related to a series of drive-by shootings at the homes of state and local lawmakers in Albuquerque.

In a ruling Friday, U.S. Magistrate Judge B. Paul Briones said he could find no conditions of release for Solomon Peña that would reasonably ensure the safety of the community. The judge also found that Peña is at risk of fleeing from authorities.

The Albuquerque Journal reported that Peña's lawyer, Elizabeth Honce, argued for her client to be released, saying he had no intention of harming the community.

Peña lost a 2022 state House race by nearly 50 percentage points but never conceded the race.

"He was frustrated by his election loss, and there's no indication that this motivation has subsided or will subside," prosecutor Patrick Cordova told the judge.

Peña had been held in jail on state charges after his arrest in January. He allegedly orchestrated the shootings at the homes of four Democrats, police said, including two who had certified the November election results.

No injuries were reported, though in one case bullets passed through the bedroom of a state senator's 10-year-old daughter.

The state charges, which included shooting at a dwelling and conspiracy, were dropped June 1 so the federal case against the three defendants could proceed.

Peña has pleaded not guilty to federal charges of interference with federally protected activities and two firearms offenses.

