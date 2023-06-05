New Mexico lawmaker Christine Trujillo to resign end of June

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — State Rep. Christine Trujillo says she plans to resign from the New Mexico House of Representatives at the end of June. The Democrat, who represents Albuquerque, made the announcement Saturday. The Bernalillo County Commission will appoint a new House member to serve the remainder of Trujillo's term. The District 25 will be up for election in November 2024. Trujillo, a retired educator, has been part of the state Legislature since 2013. She has advocated for improve access to health care, supporting survivors of sexual assault, raising wages for educators and for quality education at all ages in New Mexico.

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — State Rep. Christine Trujillo says she plans to resign from the New Mexico House of Representatives at the end of June.

The Democrat, who represents Albuquerque, made the announcement Saturday.

The Bernalillo County Commission will appoint a new House member to carry out the remainder of Trujillo's current term and the District 25 seat will be up for election in November of 2024.

"It's been the honor of my lifetime to represent our community in the Roundhouse for the last decade," Trujillo said in a statement. "I look forward to continuing to serve our community in my next chapter."

Trujillo, a retired educator, has been part of the state Legislature since 2013.

Albuquerque TV station KOB reports that Trujillo has advocated for better access to health care, supporting survivors of sexual assault, raising educators' pay and ensuring quality education for students of all ages in New Mexico.

In the most recent legislative session, Trujillo co-sponsored a Senate bill to school-based health centers in New Mexico, which would make it easier for students to access physical and mental health care.