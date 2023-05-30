© 2023 KANW
New Mexico News

New Mexico governor appoints new State Police chief, effective June 24

KANW New Mexico Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published May 30, 2023 at 5:09 PM MDT
New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham (AP Photo/Morgan Lee)
Morgan Lee/AP
/
AP
New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham . (AP Photo/Morgan Lee)

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced Tuesday that W. Troy Weisler will be the next State Police chief, effective June 24.

Weisler will become the state's 23rd police chief and succeeds Tim Johnson, who is retiring after 23 years on the job.

Weisler, a 21-year State Police veteran, has served as deputy chief since 2021. He is the deputy chief for strategic development, special projects, communications and recruiting and has worked in every division of the state Department of Public Safety's Law Enforcement Program.

Weisler now will lead a force of more than 700 officers stationed throughout New Mexico.

Weisler began his career with the State Police as a patrol officer in Deming and Moriarty in 2002.

He then served in various investigation, research and narcotics roles in Albuquerque and Santa Fe.

New Mexico News
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press