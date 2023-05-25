2023 Memorial Day Area Services

In Observance of Memorial Day all federal, state, city and county offices are closed. Also closed; post office, libraries, and Rail Runner.

Memorial Day Services

May 29th Albuquerque, 9 a.m. to noon, New Mexico Veterans Memorial, 1100 Louisiana Blvd.

May 29, Albuquerque, 9 a.m, Historic Fairview Cemetary.

May 28, Santa Fe, 8 a.m., Santa Fe National Cemetery, gravesite flag placing.

May 29, Santa Fe National Cemetery, 10 a.m. to noon. Visit the gravesites of Women Airforce Service Pilots during WW2.

May 29, Rio Rancho, 10 a.m., Veterans Memorial Park, honoring all branches of the military.

May 29, Corrales, 9 a.m., San Isidro Cemetery, gravesite flag placing.

May 29, Santa Rosa Rural Cemetery, 8 p.m.

May 29, Angel Fire, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., Vietnam Veterans Memorial.

May 29, Socorro, 11 a.m., Elfego Baca Heritage Park.

May 29, Tijeras, 10 am., Luis Garcia Park

May 29, Zuni Pueblo, 10 a.m., Zuni Fairgrounds.

May 29, Carlsbad, 8 a.m., Eddy County Administration Complex.

May 29, Fort Bayard National Cemetery, 10 a.m.

May 30, Isleta Pueblo, 9 a.m., Isleta Veterans Cemetery.

May 30, Belen, 10 a.m., Belen Veterans Memorial

May 30, Edgewood, 10 a.m. Venus Park

May 30, Gallup, 11 a.m., Gallup State Veterans Cemetery

May 30, Edgewood, 10 a.m., Belen Veterans Memorial.