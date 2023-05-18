National Merit Scholarship Winners Announced

Of 16 New Mexico recipients, 10 are from APS

Ten Albuquerque Public Schools seniors have been selected as National Merit Scholarship winners.

Each student will receive a $2,500 scholarship that can be used at any regionally accredited U.S. college or university.

“National Merit $2,500 Scholarship winners are the finalists in each state judged to have the strongest combination of accomplishments, skills, and potential for success in rigorous college studies,” the National Merit Scholarship Corporation said in a news release issued last week.

Sixteen New Mexico students are receiving the scholarship. APS students selected are:

Symmes L. Cannon, an Albuquerque High School senior.

Benjamin R. Holt, an Eldorado High School senior planning to pursue a career in engineering.

Isaac Z. Huber, an Eldorado High senior planning to study chemistry.

Kayla K Hynes, a Volcano Vista High School senior planning to pursue a career in law.

Harmony Jenkins, a Highland High senior planning to go into social work.

Elijah B. Keene, a Sandia High student planning to study chemistry.

Nehan R. Tarefder, a La Cueva High senior planning a career in computer science.

Steven West, a Sandia High student planning a career in education.

Jeffrey Yang, a La Cueva High student planning a career in electrical engineering.

And Charles J. Zhou, a La Cueva High School senior.

Winners were selected by a committee of college admissions officers and high school counselors. The decision was based on each student’s academic record, which includes grades and difficulty of the student’s course schedule; scores from the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test; contributions and leadership in school and community activities; an essay written by the finalist; and a recommendation written by a high school official.

In all, 2,500 winners were selected out of a pool of more than 15,000 finalists.

