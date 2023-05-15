Police say at least 3 dead and more wounded, including 2 police officers, after shooting in Farmington, New Mexico

The Farmington Police Department, San Juan County Sheriff’s Office, and the New Mexico State Police are on scene investigating an incident involving an active shooter in Farmington. At this time, the details we have are that multiple officers from the Farmington Police Department were involved in an officer involved shooting.

One suspect was confronted and killed on scene. The suspect’s identity is unknown and there are no other known threats at this time. Two officers were shot, one from the Farmington Police Department and one from New Mexico State Police, both currently at San Juan Regional Medical Center being treated for their injuries and in stable condition.

There are multiple civilian victims with at least 3 deceased. Anyone with information on this incident, please call the Farmington Police Department at 505-334-6622.

While the incident is being investigated, Dustin Avenue is shut down between Ute Street and Apache Street. Please avoid the area and use alternate routes of travel.