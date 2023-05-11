New Mexico wildfire reignites residents' fears, frustrations from record-setting fire in 2022

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The thick plume of smoke rising up from the forested hillsides sent a tinge of panic through northern New Mexico. It was only last year that a record-setting wildfire had ripped across more than 530 square miles, destroying hundreds of homes and livelihoods along the way. And now, firefighters have been racing again to catch a new blaze. The fire was sparked Wednesday on private land and by nightfall, had grown to an estimated 1,000 acres. An unknown number of structures have been burned, and crews were working Thursday to protect more homes. Forecasters are warning of more strong winds and dry conditions.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The thick plume of smoke rising up from the forested hillsides sent a tinge of panic through northern New Mexico. It was dry and and windy — just like last year.

It was April 2022 that a record-setting wildfire sparked by the federal government had ripped across more than 530 square miles (1,373 square kilometers), destroying hundreds of homes and livelihoods along the way.

And now, firefighters were racing again to catch a new blaze.

This one started Wednesday afternoon on private property near the burn scar left by last year's historic wildfire and had grown to an estimated 1,000 acres (405 hectares) by nightfall.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Nervous residents posted photos on social media showing the plume of smoke, as seen from their front porches. Others choked back tears as they left the area in their vehicles, capturing photos and videos of trees along the roadside and homes in the distance engulfed in fire.

Many questioned how there was anything left to burn.

Crews on Thursday worked to keep the flames from reaching more homes while many of the 400 or so residents who had scattered throughout the area remained evacuated. Children were excused from school, roads in the area remained closed and neighboring communities opened temporary shelters.

"State, local and federal resources are responding and fire managers have implemented a full suppression strategy," George Ducker, a spokesperson with the State Forestry Division, said in an update issued Thursday.

Forecasters called for another round of wind and red flag conditions through the evening.

Two elite firefighting crews were getting help Thursday from other hand crews, bulldozers, engines and a helicopter. Officials said more resources that could mount an attack from the air were on order.

Ducker said emergency responders were on the ground assessing damage and trying to tally how many homes and other structures had burned.

While above-average snowpack in the higher elevations of the Rocky Mountain foothills have helped, forecasters say the region is still feeling the effects of a long-term drought — and that there were many pockets of unburned fuel left within the footprint of last year's Hermit's Peak-Calf Canyon Fire.

That fire — the largest in New Mexico's recorded history — started on national forest land when two prescribed burn operations went awry, fueled by relentless spring winds. Private landowners had far more acres burned, with the majority seeing moderate burn levels.

While wildfires are a necessary part of many forest ecosystems, experts with the New Mexico Forest and Watershed Restoration Institute have said that the scale of damage from the 2022 fire will leave its mark on the area for decades.

It also has left an emotional mark on residents whose families have ties to this landscape going back generations. Many were praying Thursday that the flames could be corralled soon.

Nationally, the fire season is off to a slower start, with about one-third the number of acres burning compared to this same time last year, according to the National Interagency Fire Center.