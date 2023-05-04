Today in Entertainment History: first Grammys awarded

On May 4, 1957, the "Alan Freed Show" debuted on ABC. The first guests on his show included The Del-Vikings and Screamin' Jay Hawkins.

In 1959, the first Grammy Awards were given out by the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences. Henry Mancini won album of the year for "The Music from Peter Gunn." Domenico Modugno (doh-MEN'-ih-koh moh-DOON'-yoh) won record of the year for "Nel Blu Dipinto di Blu (Volare)."

In 1964, the Moody Blues formed in Birmingham, England.

In 1970, Neil Young wrote "Ohio" after four Kent State University students were killed by U.S. National Guardsmen.

In 1990, Madonna kicked off the U.S. leg of her "Blonde Ambition" tour in Houston. Fans eventually got to see what went on behind the scenes in the documentary "Truth or Dare."

In 1995, actor Gary Busey was found unconscious at his home in Malibu, California, apparently from a cocaine overdose.

Today's Birthdays: Jazz bassist Ron Carter is 86. Singer Peggy Santiglia Davison of The Angels is 79. Actor Richard Jenkins ("The Shape of Water") is 76. Country singer Stella Parton is 74. Actor-turned-minister Hilly Hicks ("Roots") is 73. Singer Jackie Jackson of The Jacksons is 72. Singer-actor Pia Zadora is 71. Singer Oleta Adams is 70. Country singer Randy Travis is 64. Actor Mary McDonough ("The Waltons") is 62. Comedian Ana Gasteyer ("Saturday Night Live") is 56. Actor Will Arnett ("Arrested Development," "Blades of Glory") is 53. Bassist Mike Dirnt of Green Day is 51. Contemporary Christian singer Chris Tomlin is 51. TV personality Kimora Lee Simmons is 48. Sports reporter and TV personality Erin Andrews is 45. Singer Lance Bass ('N Sync) is 44. Actor Ruth Negga ("Loving") is 42. Rapper Jidenna is 38. Actor Alexander Gould ("Weeds," "Finding Nemo") is 29. Country singer RaeLynn is 29. Actor Amara (uh-MAH'-ruh) Miller ("The Descendants") is 23.