2 children die in Clovis house fire; cause still unknown

CLOVIS, N.M. (AP) — Two children have died in a house fire, authorities in Clovis said.

The blaze was first reported shortly after 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Clovis police spokesperson Capt. Robbie Telles said.

Responding officers found flames coming from the bottom floor of the home. Telles said they tried to enter once they learned two children were inside. There was too much fire and smoke, he said. Officers couldn't make it past the front door.

Clovis firefighters then arrived and put out the fire within minutes.

They found the two children, but they were pronounced dead.

Investigators have not determine the cause of the fire. Nor have they said whether anyone else was in the house during the fire.

The children's names were not released.

Anyone who may have information about the incident is urged to contact the Clovis Police Department.