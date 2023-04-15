21 Finalists Compete in the 2023 Global Scaling Challenge (Virtually)… April 14th & 15th

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 12, 2023--

The University of New Mexico (UNM) has announced the finals of the 2023 UNM Anderson Global Scaling Challenge (UNM Anderson GSC) where 21 exceptional University student teams from around the world have qualified to compete for $30,000 in cash prizes. This year's theme is "Aerospace," a critical technology sector. The student teams will focus on two real worlds firms, IDEAS-TEK and Proof Labs. The University of New MexicoPresident Dr.Garnett S. Stokes will provide the opening remarks on Friday April 14 th. Dean Dr. Julie Coonrod of UNM's Anderson School of Management will provide opening remarks on Saturday April 15 th. Awards will be presented by Ms. Casey DeRaad, CEO and Founder of New Space New Mexico, GSC's premier sponsor, on Saturday April 15 at the conclusion of the event.

The road to the finals was rigorous with 36 international student teams competing in the Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere regional events which reduced the field to 21 teams to compete in finals. The finalist teams are from the following institutions: Boston University Questrom School of Business, Florida Institute of Technology, Fortune Institute of International Business, Georgia College and State University, Grenoble Ecole de Management, Johannes Kepler University Linz, LM Thapar School of Management, LUT University, Menlo College, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, Rowan University, Royal Holloway University of London, SolBridge International School of Business, Stevens Institute of Technology, University of Denver, University of New Mexico and Youngstown State University. Judges for the UNM Anderson GSC events include entrepreneurs, company executives, economic development professionals, venture capitalists and industry experts.

Anderson Management School Distinguished Professor and Challenge founder and chairperson Steve Walsh stated, "The Challenge (UNM Anderson GSC) is Real, Live, and Virtual and provides an exceptional experience for both the students and the firms focused on making a difference in a Critical Technology Sector. We invite the public and especially Alumni and Alumnae of the challenge teams to view the UNM Anderson GSC challenge." Participants can join this most memorable and important event by using the link … https://unm.zoom.us/j/94492745033.

https://gsc.mgt.unm.edu

The UNM Anderson School of Management Global Scaling Challenge (GSC) was initiated in 2021. The Challenge has quickly found widespread favor internationally in assisting high-tech firms engaged in critical technology industry segments and has already resulted in firm scaling-up action and firm sustainability. The UNM Anderson GSC is real, live, and virtual, where this year 36 university teams with more than 160 students and mentors from around the world, compete for $35,000 in prizes. This years' firm focus is on minority founded firms or women- led organization efforts in the Aerospace Sector. UNM Anderson GSC leverages the research of the highly ranked Management of Technology and Entrepreneurship researchers from the Anderson School of Management. The UNM Anderson GSC featured firms have used the mentored students and judgers inputs to great advantage.

The University of New Mexico (UNM), founded in 1889 by the New Mexico Territorial Legislature, is the state's oldest university, its flagship academic institution, and the state's university with the largest enrollment (over 25,400 students in 2021). It is a R1 top tier university by the Carnegie classification of Institutions, a top 100 public university by the US News and World Report, a Hispanic -serving institution by the US Department of Education, and holder of a gold rating as a military friendly institution. The UNM Anderson School of Management (Anderson), was founded in 1947. Anderson was the first professional school of management established in the state of New Mexico and has an alumni base of over 24,000 graduates. It has been accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB) since 1975. UNM Anderson was the third university to gain professional AACSB accreditation for both their Bachelor's and Master's degree programs.

