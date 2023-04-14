Today in Entertainment History: "Oliver!" named best picture

On April 14, 1939, the movie "Wuthering Heights," starring Merle Oberon and Laurence Olivier, premiered in New York.

In 1958, "Catch A Falling Star" by Perry Como became the first single certified as gold by the Recording Industry Association of America.

In 1962, Bob Dylan recorded seven songs, including "Blowin' In The Wind," at Columbia Records studios in New York.

In 1969, "Oliver!" was named best picture at the Academy Awards. It's the only G-rated film to win that award. Katharine Hepburn and Barbra Streisand tied for the best actress award. Cliff Robertson won best actor for "Charly."

In 1974, Pete Townshend appeared for the first time as a solo act at a concert in London, accompanied only by homemade tapes.

In 1976, Motown Records announced a $13 million contract renewal for Stevie Wonder. At the time, it was the largest contract ever negotiated.

In 1980, "Kramer vs. Kramer" won the best picture and director Academy Award. Dustin Hoffman won best actor and Meryl Streep won best supporting actress for their roles in that film. Sally Field won the best actress award for "Norma Rae."

Also in 1980, musician Gary Numan released "The Touring Principle," a 45-minute concert video. It was the first commercially available home rock videocassette.

In 1983, bassist Pete Farndon, formerly of The Pretenders, died of a drug overdose at the age of 30. He had been fired from the band the year before.

In 1995, actor-singer Burl Ives died at his home in Anacortes, Washington. He was 85.

In 2012, Guns 'N Roses were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame without Axl Rose, who refused his induction. Rod Stewart was supposed to be inducted with The Small Faces but missed it because he had the flu. He missed being inducted as a solo artist in 1994 because of a massive earthquake in Los Angeles.

In 2013, bassist Chi (CHEE) Cheng of Deftones died at the age of 42. He had been in a coma for four-and-a-half years after a car accident in November 2008.

In 2015, singer Robin Thicke and actor Paula Patton were divorced after nearly nine years of marriage.

Today's Birthdays: Actor Julie Christie is 83. Guitarist Ritchie Blackmore is 78. Actor John Shea ("Gossip Girl," "Lois and Clark") is 75. Actor Peter Capaldi ("Dr. Who," "The Musketeers") is 65. Actor-turned-racecar driver Brian Forster ("The Partridge Family") is 63. Actor Brad Garrett ("Everybody Loves Raymond") is 63. Actor Robert Carlyle ("Once Upon A Time") is 62. Singer-guitarist John Bell of Widespread Panic is 61. Actor Catherine Dent ("The Shield") is 58. Drummer Barrett Martin (Screaming Trees) is 56. Actor Anthony Michael Hall is 55. Actor Adrien Brody is 50. Singer David Miller of Il Divo is 50. Rapper Da Brat is 49. Actor Antwon Tanner ("One Tree Hill") is 48. Actor Sarah Michelle Gellar is 46. Actor Rob McElhenney (MAK'-uhl-heh-nee) ("It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia") is 46. Musician JD McPherson is 46. Singer Win Butler of Arcade Fire is 43. Actor Claire Coffee ("Grimm") is 43. Actor Nick Krause ("The Descendants") is 31. Actor Graham Phillips ("The Good Wife") is 30. Actor Vivien Cardone ("Everwood") is 30. Actor Skyler Samuels ("Scream Queens") is 29. Actor Abigail Breslin ("Little Miss Sunshine") is 27.