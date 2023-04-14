New Mexico man arrested for taking part in Jan. 6 riot

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Authorities have arrested a New Mexico man accused of throwing a police officer on the ground during the U.S. Capitol riot more than two years ago.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia said in a news release Wednesday that 62-year-old Rockne Earles of Chama is facing felony and misdemeanor charges including assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers and civil disorder.

Video shows Earles on Jan. 6, 2021 grabbing and throwing a U.S. Capitol Police officer against stairs below scaffolding on the Capitol's West Front with "a significant amount of force," according to federal court documents. He and two others then shove and assault the officer.

Authorities say the officer was hit several times that day, resulting in a concussion and hospitalization.

Earles was expected to make an initial appearance in federal court in New Mexico this week. It was not immediately known if he had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

More than 1,000 people have been charged with federal crimes related to the Jan. 6 riot. Over 600 of them have pleaded guilty or been convicted after trials decided by a jury or judge. Over 450 of them have been sentenced, with over half getting terms of imprisonment ranging from seven days to 10 years.