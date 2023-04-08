Today in Entertainment History: Eastwood elected mayor

On April 8, 1963, "Lawrence of Arabia" won the Oscars for best picture and best director.

In 1973, Neil Young's autobiographical film "Journey Through The Past" premiered at the U.S. Film Festival in Dallas.

In 1975, "The Godfather Part Two" won the best picture Oscar.

In 1983, Danny Rapp, lead singer of Danny and the Juniors, was found dead of an apparent suicide in a hotel room in Quartzsite, Arizona. He was 41.

In 1986, actor Clint Eastwood was elected mayor of Carmel, California.

In 1991, a lawsuit was filed against Virgin Records, claiming that Paula Abdul did not do all of the singing on her hit album "Forever Your Girl." The record company eventually won.

In 1993, singer Marian Anderson died at age 96 in Portland, Oregon.

In 1994, singer Kurt Cobain of Nirvana was found dead in his Seattle home. He was 27.

In 1996, actor Ben Johnson, who won an Oscar for "The Last Picture Show," died at age 77 in Mesa, Arizona.

In 1997, singer-songwriter Laura Nyro (NEE'-roh) died of ovarian cancer at her home in Danbury, Connecticut. She was 49. The songs Nyro wrote include "Wedding Bell Blues," "Eli's Coming," and "Stoney End."

Today's Birthdays: Comedian Shecky Greene is 97. Original Mouseketeer Darlene Gillespie is 82. Singer Peggy Lennon of the Lennon Sisters is 82. Songwriter Leon Huff of Gamble and Huff is 81. Actor Stuart Pankin ("Curb Your Enthusiasm," "Not Necessarily The News") is 77. Guitarist Steve Howe of Yes (and of Asia) is 76. Bassist Mel Schacher (SHOK'-ur) of Grand Funk Railroad is 72. Singer-actor John Schneider ("The Dukes of Hazzard") is 63. Guitarist Izzy Stradlin (Guns N' Roses) is 61. Singer Julian Lennon is 60. Actor Dean Norris ("Breaking Bad," "Under the Dome") is 60. Singer-guitarist Donita Sparks of L7 is 60. Actor Robin Wright is 57. Actor Patricia Arquette is 55. Actor JR Bourne (TV's "Teen Wolf," "Revenge") is 53. Singer Craig Honeycutt of Everything is 53. Drummer Darren Jessee of Ben Folds Five is 52. Actor Emma Caulfield ("Buffy the Vampire Slayer") is 50. Actor Katee Sackhoff ("Battlestar Galactica") is 43. Actor Taylor Kitsch ("True Detective," "Friday Night Lights") is 42. Singer-guitarist Ezra Koenig (KEN'-ihg) of Vampire Weekend is 39. Actor Taran Noah Smith ("Home Improvement") is 39. Guitarist Jamie Sierota (sih-ROH'-tah) (Echosmith) is 30. Actor Sadie Calvano ("Mom") is 26.