Today in Entertainment History: "My Fair Lady" wins Oscar

On April 5, 1958, the "Greatest Show of Stars" tour opened in Norfolk, Virginia. Sam Cooke was the headliner. Other acts included The Silhouettes and The Royal Teens.

In 1961, Bob Dylan played his first paid gig in New York, at the Loeb Music Center.

In 1964, The Searchers appeared on "The Ed Sullivan Show," becoming the SECOND British Invasion group to appear on the show, after The Beatles.

In 1965, "My Fair Lady" won the best picture Academy Award and the best actor award for Rex Harrison. Julie Andrews won the best actress award for "Mary Poppins."

In 1980, R.E.M. played their first paid gig at a party given by a friend of the band.

In 1981, Canned Heat vocalist Bob "Bear" Hite died of a heart attack in Venice, California. He was 36.

In 1985, "We Are The World" by USA for Africa was played simultaneously in a special Good Friday broadcast on more than 5,000 radio stations in the US.

In 1991, Katie Couric started her first day on the job as co-host on NBC's "Today" show.

In 1994, Nirvana singer-guitarist Kurt Cobain took his own life above his garage in Seattle. His body was not found for three days.

In 1996, Elizabeth Taylor split up with husband Larry Fortensky after four years of marriage.

In 2002, R.E.M. guitarist Peter Buck was acquitted in his air-rage trial. Buck was accused of going on a drunken rampage aboard a British Airways flight from Seattle to London.

In 2005, ABC News anchor Peter Jennings announced he had lung cancer. He died four months later.

Today's Birthdays: Filmmaker Roger Corman is 97. Country singer Tommy Cash is 83. Actor Michael Moriarty ("Law and Order") is 82. Singer Allan Clarke of The Hollies is 81. Actor Max Gail ("Sons and Daughters," "Barney Miller") is 80. Actor Jane Asher is 77. Singer Agnetha (ag-NEE'-tah) Faltskog of ABBA is 73. Actor Mitch Pileggi ("The X Files") is 71. Singer Peter Case of The Plimsouls is 69. Rapper-actor Christopher "Kid" Reid of Kid 'n Play ("House Party") is 59. Guitarist Mike McCready of Pearl Jam is 57. Musician Paula Cole is 55. Actor Krista Allen ("Baywatch," "What About Brian") is 52. Actor Victoria Hamilton ("The Crown") is 52. Country singer Pat Green is 51. Rapper-producer Pharrell (fah-REL') Williams is 50. Rapper Juicy J (Three 6 Mafia) is 48. Actor Sterling K. Brown (Film's "Black Panther," TV's "This Is Us") is 47. Singer-guitarist Mike Eli of Eli Young Band is 42. Actor Hayley Atwell ("Marvel's Agent Carter") is 41. Actor Lily James ("Downton Abbey") is 34.