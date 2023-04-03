Finalists Vie in the 2023 Global Scaling Challenge Competition During April 14th & 15th Webinar

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 30, 2023--

The University of New Mexico has announced the finals of the 2023 Global Scaling Challenge (GSC) with 36 qualifying university student teams competing for $35,000 in cash prizes. This year's firm theme is "Aerospace", a critical technology sector. The finals follow two Regional Qualifier Competitions. Participants and sponsors are cordially invited to participate in this complimentary webinar to take place (virtually) on April 14-15, 2023.

Before competing in the finals, the 36 student teams competed in one of two regional qualifiers: the Western Hemisphere Scaling Challenge, co-sponsored by Rowan University (US) and Stevens Institute of Technology (US) and the Eastern Hemisphere Scaling Challenge co-sponsored by Johannes Kepler University (Austria) and Grenoble Ecole de Management (France). The regional challenges winners were Boston University, Grenoble Ecole de Management, and the University of Denver. They and 18 others have moved on to compete at the GSC Finals. Judges for the global events include entrepreneurs, company executives, economic development professionals, venture capitalists and industry experts.

Anderson Business School Professor and Challenge founder and chairperson Steve Walsh said, "The Global Scaling Challenge is an exceptional learning experience and all about getting students out of the classroom and into the field for some truly pragmatic and actionable learning opportunities with the outcome being the providing of new ideas and direction to the organizations involved. It is NOT a business plan competition for a fictitious idea but rather a competition that challenges students to create real growth strategies for three real, U.S. technology-based companies. They are tasked to 'make a difference.' The GSC aims to provide a viable strategy to rapidly grow each company from x to 1,000 x in sales in five years. They can Make a Difference. The challenge is real, it is live, and it is virtual."

The regional scaling qualifiers focused on a single company, Albuquerque New Mexico-based "RS 21". The teams that compete at the UNM GSC finals will focus on two additional promising U.S. small, technology companies. Both GSC regional qualifiers and finals are held synchronously via Zoom and are complimentary for students/universities to enter and compete for $35,000 in cash prizes.

The UNM Anderson School of Business Global Scaling Challenge (GSC) was initiated in 2021. It has quickly found widespread favor internationally in assisting high-tech firms engaged in critical technology industry segments to the US and the world resulting in scaling-up and becoming sustainable. UNM GSC is a real, live, and virtual where this year 36 university teams of more than 160 students and mentors from around the world, compete for $35,000 in prizes, and assist projects or minority founded firms or women- led efforts in firms in the Aerospace Sector. It leverages the research of the highly ranked Management of Technology and Technology Entrepreneurship researchers from the Anderson School of Management. To date the firms have used the mentored students and judges' inputs to great advantage.