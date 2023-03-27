© 2023 KANW
dsc_0007_city_final_72_copyright.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
New Mexico News

Suspect still sought in fatal shooting at a Farmington mall

KANW New Mexico Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published March 27, 2023 at 5:00 AM MDT

FARMINGTON, N.M. (AP) — Authorities continue to search Sunday for a suspect in a shooting outside a Farmington mall that left one person dead and another wounded. Police said the shooting occurred around 11:30 a.m. Thursday in the parking lot at the Animas Valley Mall. What led to the shooting remains under investigation, but police said detectives believe it wasn't a random event and the victims were targeted. Authorities said they're still trying to notify the family of the victim whose name, age and hometown haven't been released yet. Police were withholding the identity of the wounded person who remained hospitalized in stable condition.

New Mexico News
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press