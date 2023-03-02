Tornadoes, power outages as storm crosses Texas, Louisiana

DALLAS (AP) — Tornadoes touched down in Texas and Louisiana as a powerful storm system that dumped heavy snow in California moved eastward. The severe weather prompted airline officials to cancel hundreds of flights in Dallas. Tornado warnings issued for Dallas, Fort Worth and surrounding areas expired by late Thursday afternoon but strong winds and hail continued. Nearly 190,000 utility customers in Texas had no electricity as of Thursday evening. Meteorologists say the storm produced a "once-in-a-generation" snow in California and Oregon with up to 7 feet (2 meters) accumulating in spots.

DALLAS (AP) — Tornadoes touched down in Texas and Louisiana as a powerful storm system that dumped heavy snow in California moved eastward Thursday, knocking out power to tens of thousands of people and forcing the cancellation of hundreds of flights into and out of Dallas.

Tornado warnings issued for Dallas, Fort Worth and surrounding areas of Texas expired by late afternoon but strong winds and hail continued, according to the National Weather Service.

About 100 miles (160 kilometers) east of Dallas, a twister that hit the ground near the small town of Fouke moved northeast toward Texarkana at 55 mph (88 kph), the weather service said.

Further east in Louisiana, a tornado touched down near Louisiana State University in Shreveport.

Nearly 190,000 utility customers in Texas had no electricity as of Thursday evening, according to poweroutage.us.

FlightAware.com reports Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport and Dallas Love Field have tallied more than 400 cancellations total, either to or from the airports.

Several school districts, including Dallas and Fort Worth, canceled after school activities and events because of the forecast.

"This is the same system that struck California and it's now in New Mexico and will be crossing Texas and then Arkansas," said Rich Thompson, lead forecaster for the Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma.

He said high winds and large hail posed the greatest threats.

Meteorologists say the storm produced a "once-in-a-generation" snow in California and Oregon with up to 7 feet (2 meters) accumulating in spots.

The snowfall, however, is credited with helping reduce, and in some areas eliminate, drought conditions in California.