Today in Entertainment History: "52nd Street" wins Grammy

On Feb. 27, 1967, Pink Floyd recorded its first single, "Arnold Layne."

In 1971, Jefferson Airplane was fined $1,000 for using profanity onstage at a concert in Oklahoma City.

In 1977, Keith Richards of The Rolling Stones was arrested in Toronto for drug possession. He later was found guilty.

In 1980, "What A Fool Believes" by the Doobie Brothers won the record and song of the year Grammy Awards. The album of the year winner was "52nd Street" by Billy Joel. Rickie Lee Jones was named best new artist.

In 1991, James Brown was granted parole and set free in Columbia, South Carolina. He had been serving time for leading police on a high-speed chase through two states.

In 1993, silent film actor Lillian Gish died at her New York home at the age of 99. Her movie career spanned 75 years.

In 2003, Fred Rogers, better known as children's entertainer Mr. Rogers, died of stomach cancer in Pittsburgh. He was 74.

In 2015, actor Leonard Nimoy died of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease in Los Angeles at the age of 83.

Today's Birthdays: Actor Joanne Woodward is 93. Actor Barbara Babcock is 86. Actor Debra Monk is 74. Guitarist Neal Schon of Journey is 69. Guitarist Adrian Smith of Iron Maiden is 66. Actor Timothy Spall ("Sweeney Todd," "Enchanted") is 66. Keyboardist Paul Humphreys of Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark is 63. Singer Johnny Van Zant (Van Zant, Lynryd Skynyrd) is 63. Percussionist Leon Mobley of Ben Harper and the Innocent Criminals is 62. Actor Adam Baldwin (TV's "Chuck") is 61. Actor Grant Show ("Devious Maids," "Melrose Place") is 61. Actor Noah Emmerich is 58. Actor Donal Logue (DOH'-nuhl LOHG) is 57. Singer Chilli of TLC is 52. Keyboardist Jeremy Dean of Nine Days is 51. Singer Roderick Clark (Hi-Five) is 50. Actor Brandon Beemer ("The Bold and the Beautiful") is 43. Drummer Cyrus Bolooki of New Found Glory is 43. Singer Bobby V (Mista) is 43. Singer Josh Groban is 42. Banjoist Noam Pikelny of Punch Brothers is 42. Drummer Jared Champion of Cage The Elephant is 40. Actor Kate Mara ("American Horror Story") is 40. Reality show star JWoww (Jenni Farley) ("Jersey Shore") is 37. Actor Lindsey Morgan ("The 100") is 33.