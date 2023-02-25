Today in Entertainment History: Cross won four major Grammys

On Feb. 25, 1950, the variety series "Your Show of Shows" made its debut on NBC.

In 1957, Buddy Holly and the Crickets recorded "That'll Be The Day," their first and only number one hit.

In 1963, Vee Jay Records released the first Beatles record in the U.S., "Please Please Me" backed with "Ask Me Why." At the time, the single went unnoticed by the record-buying public.

In 1973, the Stephen Sondheim musical "A Little Night Music" opened on Broadway.

In 1981, singer Christopher Cross became the first musician to win the four major Grammy Awards on the same night. His self-titled album won album of the year. His song "Sailing" was named best song and best record. He also won best new artist.

In 1983, Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Tennessee Williams was found dead in his New York hotel suite. He was 71.

In 1992, Natalie Cole won seven Grammy Awards, including album of the year for "Unforgettable...With Love" and song of the year for "Unforgettable." Marc Cohn was named best new artist.

In 1993, Marshall Tucker Band founder Toy Caldwell was found dead at his home in South Carolina. He was 45. A coroner later ruled that Caldwell's death was cocaine-related.

Also in 1993, actor Dick Van Dyke got a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. At the star's unveiling, Van Dyke was shocked to see that his last name had been engraved as one word instead of two.

In 1995, singer Lyle Lovett broke his collarbone in a motorcycle accident while practicing for a segment for "Moto World" on ESPN.

In 1996, actor Dr. Haing (hang) S. Ngor (nohr) was shot to death outside his home in Los Angeles. He was 45. Ngor won a best supporting actor Oscar for his role in "The Killing Fields" and was a real-life survivor of the Khmer (kuh-MAYR') Rouge death camps.

In 1998, Bob Dylan won the album of the year Grammy for "Time Out of Mind," his first win in that category on his 42nd album. His performance was interrupted by a dancing man with "Soy Bomb" written on his chest. At that same ceremony, singer Shawn Colvin's acceptance speech was interrupted by rapper ODB, who upstaged her with a rant about his clothes.

In 2004, "The Passion of the Christ" opened nationwide.

In 2007, Martin Scorsese won his first Oscar, for directing "The Departed."

In 2017, actor Bill Paxton died from complications from a heart surgery 11 days earlier. He was 61.

Today's Birthdays: Actor Ann McCrea ("The Donna Reed Show") is 92. Actor Tom Courtenay ("Dr. Zhivago") is 86. CBS newsman Bob Schieffer is 86. Actor Diane Baker is 85. Actor Karen Grassle (GRAS'-lee) ("Little House on the Prairie") is 81. Talk show host Sally Jessy Raphael is 81. Writer Jack Handey ("Saturday Night Live") is 74. Musician-actor John Doe of X ("Roswell") is 70. Singer-guitarist Mike Peters of The Alarm is 64. Comedian Carrot Top is 58. Actor and model Veronica Webb is 58. Actor Alexis Denisof ("Angel," "Buffy the Vampire Slayer") is 57. Actor Tea Leoni (TAY'-ah lee-OH'-nee) Leoni is 57. Actor Lesley Boone ("Agent Carter," "Ed") is 55. Actor Sean Astin is 52. Singer Daniel Powter is 52. Singer Justin Jeffre of 98 Degrees is 50. Actor Anson Mount ("Hell on Wheels," "Star Trek: Discovery") is 50. Comedian Chelsea Handler is 48. Actor Rashida Jones ("The Office," "Parks and Recreation") is 47. Singer Shawna Thompson of Thompson Square is 45. Actor Justin Berfield ("Malcolm in the Middle") is 37. Actor Jameela Jamil ("The Good Place") is 37. Actors James and Oliver Phelps ("Harry Potter" films) are 37. Bassist Erik Haager of Carolina Liar is 36.