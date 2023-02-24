Today in Entertainment History: 1st platinum album awarded

On Feb. 24, 1976, The Eagles' "Greatest Hits" album became the first album in the U.S. to be certified platinum, for at least one million copies sold. The new award was conceived because high sales meant too many artists were winning gold records.

In 1979, the Sex Pistols release the album "The Great Rock N' Roll Swindle."

In 1988, Alice Cooper announced he was running for governor of Arizona.

In 1990, singer Johnny Ray died at a Los Angeles hospital of liver failure. He was 63. He's known for his double-sided hit "Cry" and "The Little White Cloud That Cried."

In 1991, country star Webb Pierce died. He was 65. On that same day, comedian George Gobel died at a southern California hospital at the age of 71. Gobel is probably best known as a regular on the "Hollywood Squares" game show.

In 1992, actor Tracy Gold went back to work on the set of the TV sitcom "Growing Pains." She had left the show to battle anorexia.

Also in 1992, singer Kurt Cobain of Nirvana married singer Courtney Love of Hole in Hawaii.

In 1993, Eric Clapton won six Grammy Awards, including song and record of the year for "Tears In Heaven" and album of the year for "Unplugged." Arrested Development was named best new artist.

In 1994, comedian Garrett Morris was shot and critically wounded during a robbery attempt in Los Angeles.

In 1998, drummer Tommy Lee of Motley Crue was arrested for kicking his wife, actor Pamela Anderson Lee. She filed for divorce. He eventually served four months in prison.

Also in 1998, comedian Henny Youngman died of complications from the flu. He was 91. He was known as the king of the one-liners, including "Take my wife, please."

Also in 1998, Elton John was knighted.

Today's Birthdays: Actor Dominic Chianese (kee-uh-NAY'-see) ("Boardwalk Empire," "The Sopranos") is 92. Singer Joanie Sommers is 82. Actor Jenny O'Hara ("Transparent," "The Mindy Project") is 81. Actor Barry Bostwick is 78. Singer-producer Rupert Holmes is 76. Actor Edward James Olmos is 76. Musician George Thorogood is 73. Actor Debra Jo Rupp ("That '70s Show") is 72. Actor Helen Shaver ("The Color of Money") is 72. News correspondent Paula Zahn is 67. Country singer Sammy Kershaw is 65. Actor Mark Moses ("Desperate Housewives") is 65. Actor Beth Broderick ("Sabrina, The Teenage Witch") is 64. Actor Emilio Rivera ("Mayans M.C.") is 62. Singer Michelle Shocked is 61. Actor Billy Zane is 57. Actor Bonnie Somerville ("Code Black," "NYPD Blue") is 49. Jazz saxophonist Jimmy Greene is 48. Singer Brandon Brown of Mista is 40. Drummer Matt McGinley of Gym Class Heroes is 40. Actor Wilson Bethel ("Hart of Dixie") is 39. Actor Alexander Koch (KOHK) ("Under the Dome") is 35. Actor Daniel Kaluuya (kah-LOO'-yah) ("Black Panther," "Get Out") is 34. Rapper-actor O'Shea Jackson Junior ("Straight Outta Compton") is 32.