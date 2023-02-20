Today in Entertainment History: Kurt Cobain was born

On Feb. 20, 1967, singer Kurt Cobain of Nirvana was born.

In 1969, "Goodbye Cream," a documentary of Cream's farewell concert, opened in Baltimore. Fans and critics alike panned the movie for its poor sound quality and strange editing.

In 1970, the John Lennon single "Instant Karma" was released.

In 1974, Cher filed for separation from Sonny Bono after 10 years of marriage.

In 1982, singer Pat Benatar and her guitarist, Neil Giraldo, were married in Hawaii.

In 1993, Jackyl lead singer Jesse James Dupree was arrested for allegedly exposing himself on stage during a concert a few days earlier in Long Beach, California.

In 1997, Ben and Jerry's introduced a new ice cream flavor, Phish Food, named after the rock group Phish. It contained chocolate ice cream, marshmallows, caramel and fish-shaped fudge.

In 2003, pyrotechnics from Great White's stage show ignited soundproofing foam and burned down a club in West Warwick, Rhode Island. One hundred people died, including band guitarist Ty Longley.

In 2007, singer Britney Spears checked into rehab. She checked out the next day.

Today's Birthdays: Singer-songwriter Buffy Sainte-Marie is 82. Actor Brenda Blethyn ("Atonement," "Pride and Prejudice") is 77. Actor Sandy Duncan is 77. Actor Peter Strauss is 76. Guitarist Billy Zoom of X is 75. Country singer Kathie Baillie of Baillie and the Boys is 72. Actor John Voldstad ("Newhart") is 72. Actor Anthony Head ("Buffy The Vampire Slayer") is 69. Actor James Wilby ("Gosford Park") is 65. Bassist Sebastian Steinberg (Soul Coughing) is 64. Actor Joel Hodgson ("Mystery Science Theater 3000") is 63. Singer Ian Brown of Stone Roses is 60. Actor French Stewart ("Mom," "Third Rock from the Sun") is 59. Model Cindy Crawford is 57. Actor Andrew Shue ("Melrose Place") is 56. Actor Lili Taylor is 56. Singer Brian Littrell of the Backstreet Boys is 48. Actor Lauren Ambrose ("Six Feet Under") is 45. Actor Jay Hernandez ("Friday Night Lights," "Crazy/Beautiful") is 45. Actor Chelsea Peretti ("Brooklyn Nine-Nine") is 45. Guitarist Coy Bowles of Zac Brown Band is 44. Actor Michael Zegen ("The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," "Boardwalk Empire") is 44. Actor Majandra (mah-HAN'-drah) Delfino ("Roswell") is 42. Actor Jocko Sims ("New Amsterdam") is 42. Musician and "A Prairie Home Companion" host Chris Thile (THEE'-lee) (Punch Brothers, Nickel Creek) is 42. Actor-singer Jessie Mueller (MYOO'-ler) is 40. Comedian Trevor Noah ("The Daily Show") is 39. Actor Miles Teller ("Top Gun: Maverick," "Fantastic Four") is 36. Singer Rihanna (ree-AN'-ah) is 35. Actor Jack Falahee ("How to Get Away With Murder") is 34.