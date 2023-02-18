Today in Entertainment History: 3-D movie craze started

On Feb. 18, 1953, "Bwana Devil," the movie that heralded the 3-D fad of the 1950s, opened in New York.

In 1968, David Gilmour replaced Syd Barrett as lead guitarist for Pink Floyd.

In 1969, Maurice (MOHR'-ihs) Gibb of the Bee Gees married singer Lulu in England. Three-thousand fans showed up. Gibb and Lulu divorced in 1973.

In 1972, Neil Young got a gold record for his album, "Harvest," which includes the number-one single, "Heart of Gold."

In 1974, Kiss released its self-titled debut album. It only made it to 87 on Billboard's album chart, but it stayed on the chart for 23 weeks.

In 1992, fans rushed the stage at a New Kids on the Block concert in Seoul, South Korea, crushing people at the front of the crowd. A 17-year-old girl died the next day of injuries suffered in the stampede. The singers were not injured.

Also in 1992, Vince Neil quit as lead singer for Motley Crue, after 11 years with the group. He said he wanted to spend more time on his race car driving. He has since returned to the band.

In 1995, Bob Stinson, a founding member of The Replacements, died in Minneapolis of complications from drug and alcohol abuse. He was 35.

Today's Birthdays: Vocalist Yoko Ono is 90. Singer Herman Santiago of Frankie Lymon and the Teenagers is 82. Singer Irma Thomas is 82. Actor Jess Walton ("The Young and the Restless") is 77. Singer Dennis DeYoung (Styx) is 76. Actor Cybill Shepherd is 73. Singer Randy Crawford is 71. Actor John Travolta is 69. Actor John Pankow (PAN'-koh) ("Mad About You") is 68. Game show hostess Vanna White ("Wheel of Fortune") is 66. Actor Jayne Atkinson ("Criminal Minds") is 64. Actor Greta Scacchi (SKAH'-kee) is 63. Actor Matt Dillon is 59. Rapper Dr. Dre is 58. Actor Molly Ringwald is 55. Guitarist-keyboardist Trevor Rosen of Old Dominion is 48. Actor Ike Barinholtz ("The Mindy Project") is 46. Actor Kristoffer Polaha (poh-LAH'-ha) ("Ringer," "Life Unexpected") is 46. Guitarist Sean Watkins of Nickel Creek is 46. Actor Tyrone Burton ("The Parent 'Hood") is 44. Musician Regina Spektor is 43. Bassist Zac Cockrell of Alabama Shakes is 35. Actor Shane Lyons ("All That") is 35. Actor Sarah Sutherland ("Veep") is 35. Actor Maiara (may-AHR'-ah) Walsh ("Desperate Housewives") is 35.