Today in Entertainment History: Clash started 1st U.S. tour

On Feb. 17, 1960, Elvis Presley received his first gold album, for the album called "Elvis." It included the songs "Rip It Up," "Old Shep" and "Ready Teddy."

In 1970, singer Joni Mitchell announced her retirement from live performances. She was back to doing shows within the year.

In 1971, James Taylor made his prime-time TV debut on "The Johnny Cash Show." Taylor sang "Fire and Rain" and "Carolina on My Mind."

In 1972, Pink Floyd premiered "Dark Side of the Moon" in concert at London's Rainbow Theater. The album was released the next year.

In 1976, The Eagles released their "Greatest Hits" album.

In 1979, The Clash kicked off its first U.S. tour in New York.

In 1982, jazz pianist Thelonius Monk died in Englewood, New Jersey, after a long illness. He was 64.

In 1988, in Hollywood, Florida, a 12-year-old fan of Motley Crue set his legs on fire while trying to imitate a stunt in the group's "Live Wire" video. He suffered burns over 10 percent of his body. Motley Crue said the band's stunts should not be tried at home.

In 2013, country singer Mindy McCready was found dead on her front porch in an apparent suicide. She was 37.

Today's Birthdays: Comedian Dame Edna (Barry Humphries) is 89. Actor Christina Pickles ("The Wedding Singer," "St. Elsewhere") is 88. Football player-turned-actor Jim Brown ("The Dirty Dozen") is 87. Actor Brenda Fricker ("My Left Foot," "So I Married An Axe Murderer") is 78. Actor Becky Ann Baker ("Girls," "Freaks and Geeks") is 70. Actor Rene Russo is 69. Actor Richard Karn ("Home Improvement") is 67. Actor Lou Diamond Phillips is 61. Comedian Larry the Cable Guy is 60. Director Michael Bay ("Transformers," "Armageddon") is 59. Singer Chante Moore is 56. Guitarist Tim Mahoney of 311 (three-eleven) is 53. Actor Dominic Purcell ("Prison Break") is 53. Actor Denise Richards is 52. Singer-guitarist Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day is 51. Actor Jerry O'Connell is 49. Country singer Bryan White is 49. Actor Kelly Carlson ("Nip/Tuck") is 47. Actor Conrad Ricamora ("How To Get Away With Murder") is 44. Actor Jason Ritter ("Kevin (Probably) Saves the World," "Joan of Arcadia") is 43. Actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt is 42. TV personality Paris Hilton is 42. TV co-host Daphne Oz ("The Chew") is 37. Actor Chord Overstreet ("Glee") is 34. Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran is 32. Actor Meaghan Martin ("10 Things I Hate About You," "Camp Rock") is 31. Actor Sasha Pieterse (PEE'-ter-seh) ("Pretty Little Liars") is 27.