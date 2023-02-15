Today in Entertainment History: Beatles had all top 5 songs

On Feb. 15, 1941, Duke Ellington recorded "Take the A Train" with his big band. It became the orchestra's theme song.

In 1950, Disney released the movie "Cinderella."

In 1961, Jackie Wilson was shot twice by Juanita Jones as he answered the door of his apartment in New York. Jones had told police she had intended to kill herself if Wilson rejected her. Wilson spent 21 days in a coma.

In 1964, for the first time one act had five songs on Billboard's Hot 100 list. It was The Beatles, with "I Want To Hold Your Hand," "I Saw Her Standing There," "She Loves You," "Please, Please Me" and "My Bonnie."

In 1965, singer Nat "King" Cole died of lung cancer in Santa Monica, California. He was 46.

In 1971, Pink Floyd released their "Dark Side of the Moon" album.

In 1984, Broadway singer and actor Ethel Merman died at the age of 76.

In 2000, Darva Conger married Rick Rockwell on the Fox TV show "Who Wants To Marry A Multimillionaire" after he selected her from a number of contestants. Fox later learned an ex-girlfriend accused Rockwell of hitting her. Conger asked for an annulment less than a week later.

Today's Birthdays: Actor Claire Bloom is 92. Songwriter Brian Holland (Holland-Dozier-Holland) is 82. Drummer Mick Avory of The Kinks is 79. Jazz saxophonist Henry Threadgill is 79. Actor Marisa Berenson ("Barry Lyndon") is 76. Singer Melissa Manchester is 72. Actor Jane Seymour is 72. Actor Lynn Whitfield ("Madea's" Family Reunion," "Eve's Bayou) is 70. Cartoonist Matt Groening (GRAY'-ning) ("The Simpsons") is 69. Model Janice Dickinson is 68. Actor Christopher McDonald ("Harry's Law," "Family Law") is 68. Singer Ali Campbell (UB40) is 64. Actor Joseph R. Gannascoli ("The Sopranos") is 64. Bassist Mikey Craig of Culture Club is 63. Actor Steven Michael Quezada ("Breaking Bad") is 60. Country singer Michael Reynolds of Pinmonkey is 59. Actor Michael Easton ("General Hospital") is 56. Actor Alex Borstein ("The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel") is 52. Actor Renee O'Connor ("Xena: Warrior Princess") is 52. Actor Sarah Wynter ("24") is 50. Singer Brandon Boyd of Incubus is 47. Drummer Ronnie Vannucci of The Killers is 47. Singer-guitarist Adam Granduciel (GRAN'-doo-seel) of The War On Drugs is 44. Singer Conor Oberst of Bright Eyes is 43. Guitarist Gary Clark Junior is 39. Actor Natalie Morales ("The Grinder," "90210") is 38. Actor Amber Riley ("Glee") is 37. Rapper Megan Thee Stallion is 28. Actor Zach Gordon ("Diary of a Wimpy Kid" films) is 25.