Today in Entertainment History: "Superman" debuted on radio

On Feb. 12, 1924, George Gershwin's "Rhapsody in Blue" premiered in New York.

In 1940, the radio play "The Adventures of Superman" began airing on the Mutual Network.

In 1956, Screamin' Jay Hawkins recorded "I Put A Spell On You" in New York City.

In 1957, The Coasters recorded "Young Blood," which became the group's first big hit.

In 1961, "Shop Around" by The Miracles became the first million-seller for Motown Records.

In 1967, police raided the English country home of Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards in a search for drugs. Singer Mick Jagger was there at the time. They were charged three months later.

In 1977, The Police recorded their first single, "Fall Out."

In 1968, Jimi Hendrix returned home to Seattle to perform a free show for local high school students.

In 1983, Eubie Blake, who wrote such songs as "I'm Just Wild About Harry" and "Memories of You," died in Brooklyn, New York, five days after turning 100.

In 1990, M.C. Hammer released "Please Hammer Don't Hurt 'Em," featuring the hit single, "U Can't Touch This."

In 1993, talk show host Joan Rivers swapped jobs with one of her viewers and worked as a flight attendant on a flight from New York to Pittsburgh. She spilled a drink on a passenger.

In 2000, "Peanuts" cartoonist Charles Schulz died at his home in San Francisco after battling colon cancer. He was 77. He died the day before his last "Peanuts" strip was published.

In 2017, singer Al Jarreau died in a Los Angeles hospital just days after announcing he was retiring from touring because of exhaustion. He was 76.

Today's Birthdays: Actor Joe Don Baker is 87. Country singer Moe Bandy is 79. Actor Maud Adams ("Octopussy") is 78. Actor Cliff DeYoung is 77. Actor Michael Ironside is 73. Guitarist Steve Hackett (Genesis) is 73. Singer Michael McDonald (Doobie Brothers) is 71. Actor Joanna Kerns is 70. Actor Zach Grenier (gren-YAY') ("The Good Wife," "Deadwood") is 69. Actor-talk show host Arsenio Hall is 67. Actor John Michael Higgins ("Raising the Bar," "A Mighty Wind") is 60. Actor Raphael Sbarge ("Once Upon A Time," "Mass Effect") is 59. Actor Christine Elise (TV's "Chucky," film's "Body Snatchers") is 58. Actor Josh Brolin ("True Grit," "No Country For Old Men") is 55. Singer Chynna Phillips of Wilson Phillips is 55. Bassist Jim Creeggan of Barenaked Ladies is 53. Keyboardist Keri Lewis of Mint Condition is 52. Actor Jesse Spencer ("House") is 44. Rapper Gucci Mane is 43. Actor Sarah Lancaster ("Chuck") is 43. Actor Christina Ricci is 43. Actor Jennifer Stone ("Wizards of Waverly Place") is 30. Actor Baylie and Rylie Cregut ("Raising Hope") are 13.