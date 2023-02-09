Today in Entertainment History: "Parasite" won best picture

On Feb. 9, 1964, The Beatles made their first live U.S. television appearance on "The Ed Sullivan Show." An estimated 73 million people tuned in to watch the band perform five songs, including "I Want To Hold Your Hand."

In 1972, Paul McCartney and Wings played their first show -- unannounced and uninvited -- for students during lunchtime at Nottingham University in England. The price of admission was 33 cents.

In 1979, Kmart pulled Steve Martin's comedy album "Let's Get Small" for being in bad taste.

In 1981, singer Bill Haley died in Harlingen, Texas, of natural causes. He was 56.

In 1993, both Mick Jagger and Paul McCartney released solo albums. Jagger's was called "Wandering Spirit" and McCartney's was titled "Off The Ground."

In 1997, "The Simpsons" became the longest-running prime-time animated series, beating the record previously held by "The Flintstones."

In 2011, singer Ashlee Simpson filed for divorce from Fall Out Boy bassist Pete Wentz. They had married in 2008.

In 2015, Kanye (KAHN'-yay) West jumped on stage at the Grammys while Beck was accepting the award for album of the year for "Morning Phase." West left the stage without saying anything, but later said he did it because he thought Beyoncé should have won.

In 2020, "Parasite" became the first non-English language film to win best picture in the 92-year history of the Academy Awards.

Today's Birthdays: Actor Janet Suzman is 84. Actor-turned-politician Sheila James Kuehl (KYOOL) ("The Many Loves of Dobie Gillis") is 82. Singer Carole King is 81. Singer Barbara Lewis is 80. Actor Joe Pesci (PESH'-ee) is 80. Author Alice Walker ("The Color Purple") is 79. Actor Mia Farrow is 78. Singer Joe Ely (EE'-lee) is 76. Actor Judith Light ("Ugly Betty," "Who's The Boss") is 74. Actor Charles Shaughnessy ("The Nanny") is 68. Actor Ed Amatrudo (TV's "Nashville") is 67. Jazz saxophonist Steve Wilson is 62. Country singer Travis Tritt is 60. Actor Julie Warner ("Nip/Tuck," "Family Law") is 58. Actor Sharon Case ("The Young and the Restless") is 52. Actor Jason George ("Grey's Anatomy") is 51. Actor Amber Valletta ("Blood and Oil," "Revenge") is 49. Actor Charlie Day ("It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia") is 47. Singer Chad Wolf of Carolina Liar is 47. Actor A.J. Buckley ("CSI: NY") is 46. Guitarist Richard On of O.A.R. is 44. Actor Tom Hiddleston (TV's "The Night Manager," film's "The Avengers") is 42. Actor David Gallagher ("Seventh Heaven") is 38. Actor Michael B. Jordan ("Black Panther," "Creed") is 36. Actor Rose Leslie ("Game of Thrones," "Downton Abbey") is 36. Actor Camille Winbush ("The Bernie Mac Show") is 33. Actor Jimmy Bennett ("No Ordinary Family") is 27. Actor Evan Roe ("Madam Secretary") is 23.