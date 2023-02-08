Today in Entertainment History: Sly & Family Stone reunited

On Feb. 8, 1915, the motion picture "The Birth of a Nation," directed by D.W. Griffith, premiered in Los Angeles.

In 1969, the supergroup Blind Faith was formed, featuring Eric Clapton, Ginger Baker and Steve Winwood.

In 1971, the Bob Dylan film "Eat The Document" was shown at the New York Academy of Music. Dylan had wanted the documentary to appear on TV, but it didn't until 10 years later.

In 1973, Carly Simon received a gold record for the single "You're So Vain."

In 1990, singer Del Shannon was found dead by suicide at his home in Santa Clarita, California. Shannon was 55.

Also in 1990, CBS News suspended "60 Minutes" commentator Andy Rooney for racial remarks he allegedly made about blacks in the gay magazine The Advocate. Rooney denied the quotes.

In 2006, Sly and the Family Stone reunited for a performance at the Grammys. Stone had not performed live in 19 years.

In 2009, Chris Brown was arrested and accused of beating up Rihanna. He later pleaded guilty to felony assault.

Today's Birthdays: Composer-conductor John Williams is 91. ABC News anchor Ted Koppel is 83. Actor Nick Nolte (NOL'-tee) is 82. Comedian Robert Klein is 81. Actor-guitarist Creed Bratton ("The Office") (The Grass Roots) is 80. Actor Brooke Adams is 74. Actor Mary Steenburgen is 70. Author John Grisham is 68. Actor Henry Czerny (CHER'-nee) ("Revenge," "The Tudors") is 64. Singer Vince Neil of Motley Crue is 62. Actor Missy Yager ("Manchester By The Sea") is 55. Actor Mary McCormack is 54. Actor Susan Misner ("Billions," "The Americans") is 52. Musician Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo of Daft Punk is 49. Actor Seth Green ("Austin Powers," "Buffy The Vampire Slayer") is 49. Actor Joshua Morrow ("The Young and the Restless") is 49. Bassist Phoenix of Linkin Park is 46. Actor William Jackson Harper ("The Good Place") is 43. Actor Jim Parrack ("True Blood") is 42. Musician Joey Ryan of Milk Carton Kids is 41. Actor Cecily Strong ("Saturday Night Live") is 39. Musician Anderson .Paak (PAK) (solo and with Silk Sonic) is 37. Actor Karle Warren ("Judging Amy") is 31.