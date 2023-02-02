Bairstow scores 20, Utah State defeats New Mexico 84-73

LOGAN, Utah (AP) — Sean Bairstow's 20 points helped Utah State defeat New Mexico 84-73 on Wednesday.

Bairstow added five rebounds for the Aggies (18-5, 7-3 Mountain West Conference). Steven Ashworth scored 19 points, going 4 of 8 from the floor, including 2 for 5 from distance, and 9 for 9 from the line. Daniel Akin was 4 of 6 shooting and 8 of 9 from the free throw line to finish with 16 points.

Jamal Mashburn Jr. finished with 17 points for the Lobos (19-4, 6-4). Morris Udeze added 16 points and 12 rebounds for New Mexico. In addition, Jaelen House finished with 14 points and two steals.

Utah State took the lead with 18:33 to go in the first half and never looked back. The score was 46-27 at halftime, with Ashworth racking up 10 points.

NEXT UP

Utah State's next game is Saturday against Colorado State on the road, while New Mexico hosts Nevada on Tuesday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.