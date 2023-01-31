Today in Entertainment History: Brenda Lee made TV debut

On Jan. 31, 1949, the first TV daytime soap opera, "These Are My Children," was broadcast from the NBC station in Chicago.

In 1956, eleven-year-old singer Brenda Lee made her TV debut on ABC's "Junior Ozark Jubilee."

In 1970, bluesman Slim Harpo died of a heart attack in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. He was 46.

In 1978, saxophonist Greg Herbert of Blood, Sweat and Tears died of an accidental drug overdose in Amsterdam during the band's European tour. He was 30.

In 1985, Barbara Cowsill, mother of the group The Cowsills, died of emphysema in Scottsdale, Arizona. She was 56.

In 1989, Playboy hit newsstands with nude photos of La Toya Jackson.

In 1993, Michael Jackson and 3,500 children performed during halftime at the Super Bowl. He sang a variety of his hits, including "Heal The World." The game began with country star Garth Brooks singing the "Star-Spangled Banner." Actor Marlee Matlin interpreted the song in sign language.

In 2005, jury selection began in Michael Jackson's child molestation trial. He was later acquitted.

In 2007, Boston authorities responded to calls of bomb scares for blinking electronic signs on bridge overpasses and near transit stations. The signs ended up being promotional items for Cartoon Network's "Aqua Teen Hunger Force."

In 2010, Beyoncé won six Grammys, more than any other woman had won in a single night.

Today's birthdays: Composer Philip Glass is 86. Actor Stuart Margolin ("The Rockford Files") is 83. Bluesman Charlie Musselwhite is 79. Actor Jonathan Banks ("Better Call Saul," "Breaking Bad") is 76. Actor Glynn Turman ("The Wire," "A Different World") is 76. Singer Harry Wayne Casey of KC and the Sunshine Band is 72. Singer John Lydon (Johnny Rotten) of the Sex Pistols is 67. Actor Anthony LaPaglia (luh-PA'-lee-uh) ("Without a Trace," "Murder One") is 64. Actor Kelly Lynch is 64. Singer-guitarist Lloyd Cole is 62. Actor Paulette Braxton ("The Parkers," "In The House") is 58. Bassist Al Jaworski of Jesus Jones is 57. Actor Minnie Driver is 53. Actor Portia de Rossi ("Arrested Development," "Ally McBeal") is 50. Comedian Bobby Moynihan ("Saturday Night Live") is 46. Actor Kerry Washington ("Scandal," "Ray") is 46. Singer Justin Timberlake is 42. Actor Tyler Ritter ("The McCarthys") is 38. Singer Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line is 36. Singer Marcus Mumford of Mumford And Sons is 36. Actor Joel Courtney ("Super 8," "The Kissing Booth") is 27.