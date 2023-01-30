Today in Entertainment History: "Lone Ranger" debuted

On Jan. 30, 1933, the first episode of the "Lone Ranger" radio program was broadcast on station WXYZ in Detroit.

In 1956, Elvis Presley recorded a version of Carl Perkins' "Blue Suede Shoes," in New York.

In 1969, The Beatles gave their last public performance, on the roof of Apple Studios. It was filmed for the movie "Let It Be."

In 1973, Kiss performed their first show, in New York.

In 1989, George Michael and Randy Travis were the top winners at the American Music Awards, with three wins each.

In 1990, Bob Dylan was named Commander in France's Order of Arts and Letters by the country's culture ministry.

In 1996, 21 people were injured at an overcrowded concert for the group Immature in Atlanta when the crowd surged toward the stage.

In 2015, Death Row Records co-founder Marion "Suge (SHUG)" Knight was arrested on suspicion of hitting and killing a man with his truck in a fast-food parking lot in Los Angeles.

Today's birthdays: Actor Gene Hackman is 93. Actor Vanessa Redgrave is 86. Country singer Jeanne Pruett is 86. Country singer Norma Jean is 85. Horn player William King of The Commodores is 74. Musician Phil Collins is 72. Actor Charles S. Dutton ("Roc") is 72. Actor Ann Dowd ("The Handmaid's Tale") is 67. Comedian Brett Butler ("Anger Management," "Grace Under Fire") is 65. Singer Jody Watley is 64. Actor Wayne Wilderson ("Veep") is 57. Country singer Tammy Cochran is 51. Actor Christian Bale is 49. Guitarist Carl Broemel of My Morning Jacket is 49. Actor Olivia Colman is 49. Singer Josh Kelley is 43. Actor Wilmer Valderrama ("That '70s Show") is 43. Actor Mary Hollis Inboden ("The Real O'Neals") is 37. Actor Kylie Bunbury ("Big Sky," "Pitch") is 34. Actor Jake Thomas ("Lizzie McGuire," "AI") is 33. Actor Danielle Campbell ("Tell Me A Story," "The Originals") is 28.