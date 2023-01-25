Today in Entertainment History: first Emmys awarded

On Jan. 25, 1949, the first Emmy Awards were given for excellence in television. The first Emmy winner was Shirley Dinsdale and her puppet, Judy Splinters, for Most Outstanding Personality.

In 1958, Elvis Presley's "Jailhouse Rock" became the first single ever to enter the U.K. pop chart at number one.

In 1962, the record "Twistin' the Night Away" by Sam Cooke was released.

In 1971, Grace Slick and Paul Kantner of Jefferson Airplane had a baby girl. Slick claimed she wanted to name the child god (correct), but the couple decided on China.

Also in 1971, Charles Manson and three young women followers were convicted in Los Angeles of murder and conspiracy in the 1969 slayings of actor Sharon Tate and six others.

In 1980, Paul McCartney was released from a Tokyo jail after being held for more than a week. He had been arrested when marijuana was found in his luggage.

In 1990, actor Ava Gardner died of pneumonia at her London home. She was 68.

In 1992, singer Emmylou Harris joined the Grand Ole Opry.

In 1993, Michael Bolton, Boyz II Men, Garth Brooks, Mariah Carey and Reba McEntire were among the winners at the 20th annual American Music Awards.

In 1994, singer Marky Mark was sued by a Portland, Maine, woman, who said she was trampled during one of his shows. She said he invited the crowd to rush the stage after he stripped down to his underwear.

Also in 1994, Alice In Chains released the EP "Jar of Flies." It became the first EP to hit number one on the Billboard album chart.

In 2006, "Survivor" winner Richard Hatch was convicted of failing to pay taxes on his $1 million prize. He was sentenced to 51 months in prison.

In 2010, "Avatar" passed "Titanic" as the highest-grossing film of all time.

In 2017, actor Mary Tyler Moore died at the age of 80.

Today's Birthdays: Country singer Claude Gray is 91. Actor Leigh Taylor-Young ("Peyton Place," "Soylent Green") is 78. Actor Dinah Manoff (film's "Grease," TV's "Empty Nest") is 67. Actor Jenifer Lewis ("The Preacher's Wife", "The PJ's") is 66. Drummer Mike Burch of River Road is 57. Singer Kina (Brownstone) is 54. Actor-TV personality China Kantner is 52. Actor Ana Ortiz ("Devious Maids," "Ugly Betty") is 52. Drummer Joe Sirois (sih-ROYS') of Mighty Mighty Bosstones is 51. Guitarist Matt Odmark (OHD'-mark) of Jars of Clay is 49. Actor Mia Kirshner ("The L Word," "24") is 48. Actor Christine Lakin (LAY'-kin) ("Family Guy," "Step By Step") is 44. Singer Alicia Keys is 43. Actor Michael Trevino ("The Vampire Diaries") is 38. Bassist Calum Hood of 5 Seconds to Summer is 27. Actor Olivia Edward ("Better Things") is 16.