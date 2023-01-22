© 2023 KANW
dsc_0007_city_final_72_copyright.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
New Mexico News

Homicide detectives investigate fatal Albuquerque shooting

KANW New Mexico Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published January 22, 2023 at 10:59 AM MST

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Homicide detectives were investigating a fatal shooting early Saturday in southeast Albuquerque.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting just before 4 a.m. Saturday in the area of Dallas Street and Bell Avenue, Albuquerque police spokesman Chase Jewell said in a statement.

Upon their arrival, they found one person who had died from gunshot injuries, he said.

The Albuquerque Police Department Homicide Unit is investigating. No other information has been released.

New Mexico News
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press