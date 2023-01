Today in Entertainment History: 1st MTV "Unplugged" aired

On Jan. 21, 1942, Count Basie and His Orchestra recorded "One O'Clock Jump" in New York.

In 1965, The Animals canceled a show in New York after U.S. immigration officials forced the band to leave the theater.

In 1966, George Harrison married model Pattie Boyd at a register office outside London. They had met during the filming of The Beatles' film "A Hard Day's Night." They divorced in 1977.

In 1982, bluesman B.B. King donated his entire record collection -- 7,000 records -- to the University of Mississippi. The collection included rare records he played as a DJ in the 1940s.

In 1984, singer Jackie Wilson died at the age of 49. He had been in a coma since his 1975 heart attack during a concert in New Jersey.

In 1990, the first MTV "Unplugged" special was aired, with Squeeze as the first performers.

In 1996, singer Francisco Garcia of Cannibal and the Headhunters died after a long illness. He was 49. The group was best known for the song "Land of 1,000 Dances."

In 1997, Elvis Presleys's manager, Colonel Tom Parker, died of complications from a stroke in Las Vegas. He was 87.

In 1998, actor Jack Lord died of congestive heart failure at his home in Honolulu. He was 77. He's probably best known for starring on "Hawaii Five-Oh."

In 2013, Beyoncé sang the national anthem at President Barack Obama's second inauguration. She later admitted to lip-synching.

In 2020, comedian Terry Jones of Monty Python died of a rare form of dementia at his home in London. He was 77.

Today's Birthdays: Opera singer Placido Domingo is 82. Actor Jill Eikenberry is 76. Guitarist Jim Ibbotson (The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band) is 76. Singer-songwriter Billy Ocean is 73. Actor Robby Benson is 67. Actor Geena Davis is 67. Actor Charlotte Ross ("NYPD Blue") is 55. Singer Marc Gay of Shai (SHY) is 54. Actor Karina Lombard ("The L Word") is 54. Actor Ken Leung (lee-UNG') ("Marvel's Inhumans," "Lost") is 53. Rapper Levirt of B-Rock and the Bizz is 53. Drummer Mark Trojanowski of Sister Hazel is 53. Singer Cat Power is 51. DJ Chris Kilmore of Incubus is 50. Singer Emma Bunton (Baby Spice) of the Spice Girls is 47. Actor Jerry Trainor ("Wendell & Vinnie," "iCarly") is 46. Singer Nokio of Dru Hill is 44. Actor Izabella Miko (MEE'-koh) ("Coyote Ugly") is 42. Actor Luke Grimes (TV's "Yellowstone," film's "Fifty Shades") is 39. Actor Feliz Ramirez (TV's "Grand Hotel") is 31.